Tyus Bowser Placed on COVID-19 List, Chris Westry Is Activated 

Dec 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122821-Transactions
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tyus Bowser

A key member of Baltimore's secondary is returning, but another defensive leader could be unavailable for Sunday's key game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, along with undrafted rookie defensive back Ar'Darius Washington.

The Ravens now have eight players from the 53-man roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In a positive development, cornerback Chris Westry was activated from the COVID-19 list, giving him a week of practice to help the Ravens defend one of the NFL's most prolific passing attacks. Westry's return comes one day after veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

In another Tuesday transaction, Kenji Bahar was terminated from the practice squad after the Calvert Hall product served as the backup quarterback to emergency starter Josh Johnson on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bahar's departure is an indication that Lamar Jackson (ankle) and/or Tyler Huntley (Reserve/COVID-19) could be nearing a return.

"Hopefully, we'll have Lamar back," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "Hopefully, we'll have Tyler back, and we'll still have Josh. Those guys will all be working this week to get ready for this game."

Losing Bowser for Sunday's game would force the Ravens to play without one of their top all-around defensive players. He leads the team in sacks (6.0), leads Baltimore's outside linebackers in tackles (51) and is third on the team in quarterback hits (14). Bowser rarely comes off the field, playing at least 83% of the defensive snaps over the last six games. The Ravens' other top pass rusher, Justin Houston, is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well.

Westry may assume a starting role or play significant snaps with the availability of Anthony Averett (ribs) in question and Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters already lost for the season. In his last game before going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Westry started opposite Averett and played 52 snaps against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens will need as many hands on deck as possible to defend a Rams offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford is fourth in the NFL in passing yards and Kupp leads the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches for a Rams offense ranked No. 6 in passing.

In another Tuesday transaction, former Holy Cross center James Murray was re-signed to the practice squad after being released over the weekend. Undrafted in 2018, Murray was with the Tennessee Titans practice squad before he was released in October.

Defensive back Blake Countess was also released from the practice squad.

