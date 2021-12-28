Tyus Bowser Placed on COVID-19 List, Chris Westry Is Activated 

Losing Bowser for Sunday's game would force the Ravens to play without one of their top all-around defensive players. He leads the team in sacks (6.0), leads Baltimore's outside linebackers in tackles (51) and is third on the team in quarterback hits (14). Bowser rarely comes off the field, playing at least 83% of the defensive snaps over the last six games. The Ravens' other top pass rusher, Justin Houston, is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well.

Westry may assume a starting role or play significant snaps with the availability of Anthony Averett (ribs) in question and Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters already lost for the season. In his last game before going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Westry started opposite Averett and played 52 snaps against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens will need as many hands on deck as possible to defend a Rams offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford is fourth in the NFL in passing yards and Kupp leads the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches for a Rams offense ranked No. 6 in passing.

In another Tuesday transaction, former Holy Cross center James Murray was re-signed to the practice squad after being released over the weekend. Undrafted in 2018, Murray was with the Tennessee Titans practice squad before he was released in October.