Under-the-Radar Positions of Interest for Ravens

Feb 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

02252022_RBHuddle

With nine picks in the first four rounds, the Ravens have enough draft capital to strengthen multiple positions.

Offensive line, cornerback, defensive line and edge rusher are among the positions Baltimore is most likely to target early in the draft.

But as they prepare for next week's NFL Combine, the Ravens could fill some under-the-radar needs in the draft as well, including:

Tight End

The tight end position is critical in Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's system, and the Ravens may use the draft to grab another weapon behind All-Pro Mark Andrews. Nick Boyle is one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends, but he was never 100 percent last season after returning from knee surgery and caught just one pass in five games, while Josh Oliver had nine catches for 66 yards. There has been speculation about the Ravens reuniting with former tight end Hayden Hurst who is a pending free agent. But if Baltimore does not go in that direction, drafting a tight end on Day 3 could be one way they augment their passing attack and also provide another good run game blocker.

Playmaking safety

Only four teams had fewer interceptions than the Ravens (nine) in 2021 and starting safety DeShon Elliott is a free agent. Tony Jefferson was re-signed this week, but that doesn't rule out adding another young safety. "Our inability this year to create turnovers was probably an issue for us, and I would love to see us make the play this year coming up – intercept more passes, cause more fumbles, be more disruptive," General Manager Eric DeCosta said at his postseason press conference.

Combine safety to watch: Kerby Joseph, Illinois

Third-string running back

With J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all coming off knee injuries, the possibility of the Ravens taking a running back at some point in the draft can't be ruled out. That would give the Ravens more insurance against injury, especially if they don't bring back either Devonta Freeman or Latavius Murray – the veteran running backs who carried the load last season who are both free agents.

"As we learned this year, there's always going to be an unknown with injuries and how guys respond and how fast they get back," DeCosta said. "So, we'll be conservative, I think, with those guys (running backs) for sure. We'll assess the market, we'll assess free agency, we'll assess the draft, and we'll make the best decision we can regarding that position."

Combine RB to Watch: Dameon Pierce, Florida

Inside linebacker

The Ravens have two young inside linebackers in Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, but Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort and Chris Board are all free agents and after Queen, the inside linebacker depth chart is far from determined. The Ravens are looking to get younger in the front seven and a sure-tackling inside linebacker would have a chance for immediate playing time.

Combine ILB to Watch: Chad Muma, Wyoming

