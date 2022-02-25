Under-the-Radar Positions of Interest for Ravens

The tight end position is critical in Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman's system, and the Ravens may use the draft to grab another weapon behind All-Pro Mark Andrews. Nick Boyle is one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends, but he was never 100 percent last season after returning from knee surgery and caught just one pass in five games, while Josh Oliver had nine catches for 66 yards. There has been speculation about the Ravens reuniting with former tight end Hayden Hurst who is a pending free agent. But if Baltimore does not go in that direction, drafting a tight end on Day 3 could be one way they augment their passing attack and also provide another good run game blocker.