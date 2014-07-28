Veterans Impressed By Rookie C.J. Mosley





"[He's] very lean, very quick," Suggs said. "Just from the little bit I caught in minicamp, he can catch on really fast. He caught on to the defense really fast. His attention to detail is very intriguing."

Mosley's ability to quickly absorb an NFL system has impressed the Ravens since they drafted him. He played in a complex, pro-style defense at Alabama, and that experience has already been evident.

"It took me two years, three years, to really feel like I got the grasp of NFL football, and it looks like C.J. is not going to have a problem with that," Suggs said.

Mastering the defense is the first step for Mosley, who has all the physical tools to be a difference maker. Mosley told reporters when he arrived for training camp that he's already starting to play the game naturally rather than thinking too much about where he needs to be on the field.

"I'd say at the beginning I was thinking about things," Mosley said. "But now it's just all about instincts, and the more you know, the better you're going to be and the more plays you're going to make. Right now, I'm just out there playing football."

Mosley's rapid progress over the next several weeks of training camp is critical, as he's in the midst of competition for a starting job. Mosley is competing with second-year linebacker Arthur Brown, who was a second-round pick last season.

Both players have taken snaps with the first-team defense, and the competition is expected to last throughout the summer.