Ravens Sign Versatile Veteran Linebacker Vince Biegel

The Ravens have added more versatility and experience to their linebacker corps, inking veteran Vince Biegel to a one-year contract Monday.
Biegel, 28, has played both outside and inside linebacker during his five NFL seasons spent between three different teams.
The Ravens were looking for more depth at inside linebacker after the departure of Chris Board in free agency. Baltimore also could use more help at outside linebacker after drafting Achilles rehabbing pass rusher David Ojabo in the second round. Biegel will find himself competing with Malik Harrison, who has also been working at both spots, and others this offseason.
Biegel was a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Green Bay Packers in 2017 but has been snake bitten by injuries over his young career.
His finest season was in 2019 when he started 10 of 15 games for the Miami Dolphins and logged 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and 13 quarterback hits. He measures in at 6-foot-3, 246 pounds and is known for having a high motor.
However, Biegel suffered a torn Achilles in a training camp practice before the 2020 season that knocked him out for the year. The Dolphins re-signed him, but he played in just five games last season.
Biegel missed the start of his rookie season in Green Bay after undergoing foot surgery shortly after stepping onto the field for rookie minicamp. He playing in nine games as a rookie but didn't make the team the following year and was signed by the New Orleans Saints, where he played in 14 games. He was traded to Miami the following offseason and was a bright spot on the Dolphins' defense under then first-year head coach Brian Flores before suffering the Achilles injury the following year.