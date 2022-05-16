Ravens Sign Versatile Veteran Linebacker Vince Biegel

The Ravens have added more versatility and experience to their linebacker corps, inking veteran Vince Biegel to a one-year contract Monday.

Biegel, 28, has played both outside and inside linebacker during his five NFL seasons spent between three different teams.

The Ravens were looking for more depth at inside linebacker after the departure of Chris Board in free agency. Baltimore also could use more help at outside linebacker after drafting Achilles rehabbing pass rusher David Ojabo in the second round. Biegel will find himself competing with Malik Harrison, who has also been working at both spots, and others this offseason.

Biegel was a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Green Bay Packers in 2017 but has been snake bitten by injuries over his young career.