What Mink Thinks: Sorting Out Final Draft Questions and Buzz

How high would the Ravens draft a wide receiver?

DeCosta has picked a wide receiver in the first round in two of his first three years as GM with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashod Bateman. A cluster of wideouts will probably come off the board around pick No. 14, but don't expect the Ravens to get into the mix after investing so heavily in recent years.

With that said, the recent mega deals signed by wide receivers shows just how valuable that position is. Brown is about to enter his fourth season and DeCosta already said the Ravens will pick up his fifth-year option, which would keep Brown under contract through the 2023 season. I don't think it's crazy to think about bolstering the position in the short and long-term as early as Round 2 if the value is good enough. DeCosta is a bargain hunter, and with wide receiver values booming, a wideout that falls into their lap could be too good to pass up even with more pressing needs.

What's more pressing, tight end or running back help?

The Ravens will probably use some of their fourth-round picks to add insurance for players returning from injury. Tight end Nick Boyle is one, because his knee didn't seem totally right at any point last season and he's an integral part of the offense. Plus, blocking tight end Eric Tomlinson departed in free agency. However, as important as a blocking tight end is, the running back in a run-based offensive scheme is even more essential. With JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all on the mend, the Ravens need to fortify their backfield. Maybe the Ravens plan to make a veteran signing, but a mid-round running back could also be a checklist item too. Baltimore doesn't want to be short-handed at that spot again. What flavor of running back they choose (between-the-tackles thumper or pass-catching scatback) could speak to who is looking better in rehab.

What positions get double dips?