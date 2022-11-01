Ravens Eye View: What Roquan Smith Brings to Ravens

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) tackles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago.

The Ravens' trade for linebacker Roquan Smith is official.

Here's a look at what he'll bring to Baltimore, based off his eight games from this season:

Smith leads the NFL with 83 tackles this season and only Bobby Wagner has tallied more tackles than Smith's 607 over the past five seasons.

Smith's ability to slip blocks is clear on tape.

He also shows tremendous instincts to shoot gaps.

It's not just that Smith is a tackles gobbler. He is also one of just two players (Shaquille Leonard) since 2018 to record at least 15 sacks and five interceptions.

Smith is a strong blitzer, which will pair well with another good blitzer in Patrick Queen, and has a nose for the football.

Overall, Smith is a game-changing addition to Baltimore's defense, able to make an impact in a variety of ways and a player that plays full-speed all the time.

