What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens

RB Najee Harris

(on his touchdown catch at the end of the game)"It's a motion-out play. Obviously, if the guy comes to me or not, I have to motion-out. And you know, I'm good right there. But if not, then Kenny [Pickett] looks somewhere else. But then it turned into the scramble rule and I just scramble, like in practice, and I was open and Kenny threw a good ball, and I was able to catch it and score."

(on doing a better job rushing the ball compared to last time they played the Ravens) "That was a challenge the first time we played them this year. They've got a great rush defense, great defense in general. So, we know if we can control the line, then we'll be able to win the game. Last week, we didn't do that and this game, we were able to do that. So obviously, that helped us with the outcome. But you know, this rivalry, that's what it's going to be like. When we control the line of scrimmage, we win the game. It's just that plain and simple. That was what Mike Tomlin challenged us offensively and challenged me to get downhill and run on them, and that's what we did. We executed the plan."

(on if it was difficult to stay with the run game) "No, it was rather just frustrating because we knew we were doing a good job of controlling it and we were really just hurting ourselves. You know, there's nothing that they did really to make us go off our gameplan and all that stuff we did; we had a false start, we stepped out of bounds right there. You know, we had a couple of penalties. I think we had the most penalties in the game and it was just stuff that we did. And going back to what I said, it's stuff that we do that hurts ourselves. We did that last game, you know, with the turnovers and this time we were able to control the ball, not give up good turnovers, and we controlled the line of scrimmage. So, it helped us obviously with the outcome."