What You Missed At Cleveland Browns

Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome has pointed out on several occasions that Terrell Suggs can be an absolute disruptive force in the running game, and this play is a perfect example. Suggs blew up this fourth-down run by essentially gobbling up three blockers on the play. The Browns left second-year tight end Randall Telfer at the line of scrimmage to slow down Suggs, but the veteran linebacker blew right by him. Suggs then collided with the left guard and shoved him back into the left tackle, who were both pulling on the play. That collision forced running back Isaiah Crowell to veer off course, and defensive end Lawrence Guy finished the job in the backfield for a 5-yard loss. This is exactly the kind of play that doesn't show up in the box score for Suggs, but he made it happen. Nose tackle Brandon Williams also deserves credit for gobbling up a double team on the play.