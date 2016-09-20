What You Missed At Cleveland Browns

The Ravens pulled off the second-biggest comeback in franchise history in beating the Browns 25-20 Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Baltimore scored 25 unanswered points to beat their division rival, and the defense shut out the Browns for the final three quarters.
Here's a look at the game film to get a deeper look at what happened in the game and points you may have missed. (All of these plays were viewed using NFL Game Pass, which is available for fans to purchase.)
Jernigan Doesn't Quit
Third-year defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan has been one of the team's most impressive players to start the season, picking up a sack in each of the first two games. Jernigan talked this offseason about playing with more energy every single play, and he showed that by bringing down Browns quarterback Josh McCown in the third quarter Sunday. Cleveland center Cameron Erving seemed to give up on the play at the end, and Jernigan just kept fighting to fight off a double team and run past Erving to pick up the sack.
Suggs Blows Up Run Plays
Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome has pointed out on several occasions that Terrell Suggs can be an absolute disruptive force in the running game, and this play is a perfect example. Suggs blew up this fourth-down run by essentially gobbling up three blockers on the play. The Browns left second-year tight end Randall Telfer at the line of scrimmage to slow down Suggs, but the veteran linebacker blew right by him. Suggs then collided with the left guard and shoved him back into the left tackle, who were both pulling on the play. That collision forced running back Isaiah Crowell to veer off course, and defensive end Lawrence Guy finished the job in the backfield for a 5-yard loss. This is exactly the kind of play that doesn't show up in the box score for Suggs, but he made it happen. Nose tackle Brandon Williams also deserves credit for gobbling up a double team on the play.
The play below is more of the same from Suggs. He slips by the tight end to set the edge, and then the pulling blockers are too slow getting to him as he makes the tackle in the backfield along with Guy collapsing from the back side.
Hester's First Step Is Impressive
Veteran return man Devin Hester started to find his rhythm in his second game as a Raven. Hester broke a long kickoff return and also showed off his elusiveness on this 15-yard punt return. Hester is known for his ability to get out of traffic, and his juke move here leaves the Browns defender face down in the turf. Hester still has a great first step on punt returns, and he sure looks to have some juice left in his legs.
No Helmet, No Problem For Kamalei Correa
Rookie linebacker Kamalei Correa has earned a reputation as a hard-nosed player during his limited time in Baltimore. He showed that while blocking on a punt return in Sunday's game. Correa's helmet popped off while he was blocking at the line of scrimmage, but he didn't give up on the play. Correa continued blocking about 25 yards downfield, and he even absorbed a big shove near the face from Browns linebacker Tank Carder near the end of the play.