What You Missed vs. Dallas Cowboys

The matchup with Dallas was tabbed as a battle in the trenches, as the Cowboys entered the game with the top-ranked rushing attack and the Ravens with the league's best run defense. The Ravens won the battle up front initially, and running back Ezekiel Elliott had just 26 yards in the first half. A big reason for Baltimore's success against the run has been the play of defensive tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce. They are both stout defenders who can take on multiple blockers, but still have the speed to disrupt plays in the backfield. The play below is a prime example of how Pierce and Williams can stop a running back before he even has a chance to get to the line of scrimmage.