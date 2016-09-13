What You Missed vs. Buffalo Bills

The Ravens moved Lardarius Webb to safety this offseason for a number of reasons, and part of it is his versatility. He has good instincts and coverage skills on the back end, but he also might be the best blitzer in the secondary. He didn't get too many chances to do that as a cornerback, but the Ravens utilized his blitzing ability against Buffalo. On a blitz call in the second quarter, Webb forced Taylor out of the pocket and drew a holding call on the play. The Ravens could certainly find more ways to use him in that role over the course of the season.