What You Missed vs. Buffalo Bills

Sep 13, 2016 at 07:49 AM
Left: OLB Pernell McPhee; Right: WR Miles Boykin
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens opened the season on a high note with a 13-7 victory over the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore's defense had a dominant performance and the offense capitalized with the big play to lead to the Week 1 victory.

Here's a look at the game film to get a deeper look at what happened in the game and points you may have missed. (All of these plays were viewed using NFL Game Pass, which is available for fans to purchase.)

A Lot Goes Into Getting A Sack

There's often times more to a sack than a pass rusher simply winning a one-on-one matchup. That was the case when Timmy Jernigan brought down quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second quarter Sunday. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees dialed up a creative blitz where he sent inside linebackers C.J. Mosley and Zachary Orr after the quarterback. Mosley blew right by running back LeSean McCoy in the backfield, and then Orr pulled the center away from a double team on defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. The pressure from Mosley forced Taylor to step up in the pocket where Jernigan had a clean shot at him.

Watch Out For Jernigan

Jernigan had an impressive game Sunday, and the Ravens love the ability he has to become a consistently disruptive force on the defensive front. Jernigan played with a high motor and a nose for the football, which he demonstrated by bringing down McCoy in the backfield for a loss in the first quarter. The center and right guard just completely ran past Jernigan on the play, giving him a free lane to run down McCoy in the backfield. Orr also deserves credit on this stop for knifing through the defense to force McCoy back to the middle.

Webb's Versatility Evident

The Ravens moved Lardarius Webb to safety this offseason for a number of reasons, and part of it is his versatility. He has good instincts and coverage skills on the back end, but he also might be the best blitzer in the secondary. He didn't get too many chances to do that as a cornerback, but the Ravens utilized his blitzing ability against Buffalo. On a blitz call in the second quarter, Webb forced Taylor out of the pocket and drew a holding call on the play. The Ravens could certainly find more ways to use him in that role over the course of the season.   

Respect For Smith Freed Up Wallace

13_WYM_instory.jpg

Veteran receiver Steve Smith Sr. did a little foreshadowing during the week when saying he loves to create opportunities for his teammates in the passing game. That's exactly what he did on Mike Wallace's 66-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Bills decided to double-team Smith, leaving a single safety on Wallace as he ran a deep post over the middle. Smith cut his route off much shorter, leaving Wallace in a footrace for the end zone after quarterback Joe Flacco hit him perfectly in stride.

