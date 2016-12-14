What You Missed vs. New England Patriots

NFL officials naturally end up missing some calls every single week given the difficulty of the job. But this missed penalty on Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower seems fairly obvious. Hightower grabbed the facemask of left guard Marshal Yanda and ripped off his helmet, which should have been penalized for illegal hands to the face. The fact that Yanda's helmet came off should have been a hint to the officials that a penalty was involved. To make the miss even worse, Hightower also shoved Yanda after the whistle and the two exchanged some not-so-friendly words before teammates intervened. Just to be clear, this missed flag had little bearing on the game as the Ravens came up with a big completion a few plays later to get down into Patriots' territory.