What You Missed In Saints Game

Rookie defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan has shown throughout the season that he's a versatile player on the Ravens' defensive front, and that allowed Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees to get creative with him. Pees brings the blitz on this play, and instead of Jernigan chasing after the quarterback, he drops into coverage over the middle of the field. There aren't too many 300-pound defensive linemen around the league who can do that. Jernigan's ability to slide into coverage allowed Pees to bring three pass rushers from outside the left tackle to force a quick throw.