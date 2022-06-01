Mailbag: Which New (Or Rehabbed) Raven Will Have the Biggest Impact?

Downing: I'll go with the rookie here. Kyle Hamilton had eight interceptions over his three seasons at Notre Dame, and I expect him to bring that playmaking ability to the NFL. The Ravens will move him all over the field to confuse quarterbacks and put him in position to make plays, and I expect him to come up with a handful of interceptions this year. Marlon Humphrey has nine interceptions over the course of his first five NFL seasons, and his game isn't really built on pick-production. He's a physical corner who plays the position almost like a linebacker, and he's much more likely to punch out the football for a fumble or a pass breakup than he is to get an interception. Humphrey will likely create more takeaways this year with his patented "Fruit Punch" forced fumbles, but Hamilton will come down with more interceptions.