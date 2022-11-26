Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

Nov 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112622-WTRF

Sitting at 7-3 and facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, the Ravens have an opportunity to take a firm grip on the AFC North this weekend.

Here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for:

Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Tennessee Titans (7-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Coming off two games in which they have scored a combined 79 points, the Bengals now will go against a pair of division leaders. First up is the AFC South-leading Titans, who have won seven of their last eight. The Bengals are riding high and nipping at the Ravens' heels. A loss and a Ravens win would give Baltimore some breathing room.

Root for: Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) at Cleveland Browns (3-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

This is the Browns' final game with Jacoby Brissett at the helm, as Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension next week. Another loss for Cleveland probably eliminates it from playoff contention before Watson even takes the field.

Root for: Buccaneers

Chicago Bears (3-8) at New York Jets (6-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Jets pushed the panic button after their frustrating loss last week in New England, in which they scored just three points and fell on a last-second punt return touchdown. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been benched in favor of Mike White, with Joe Flacco backing him up. New York, which is still in the thick of the AFC playoff race, could go into a tailspin if this game doesn't go better. With the Patriots losing on Thanksgiving, a Jets loss would help make it a two-team race in the AFC East.

Root for: Bears

Denver Broncos (3-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Broncos were considered Super Bowl contenders before the start of the season. It sure hasn't panned out that way as their offense is still struggling and will be missing two key receivers. Coming off a strong defensive showing in Baltimore, the Panthers may flex those defensive muscles against Denver.

Root for: Panthers

Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Dolphins are in strong playoff position either to win the AFC East or earn a Wild-Card spot. They would be a tough team for the Ravens to beat out if it came down to fighting for a playoff spot because the Dolphins have a head-to-head win. Can the Texans pull off an upset?

Root for: Texans

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) at Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

The Chargers are trying to stay in the AFC playoff picture but haven't been able to string together momentum. Kyler Murray is set to return to action for this one, and it will be an aerial attack opposite Justin Herbert. Former Raven Marquise Brown is also expected to activated from injured reserve and play. If the Chargers fade from playoff contention, the race probably won't be very tight.

Root for: Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

The Raiders are hanging on by a thread and the Seahawks are coming off a bye. The Raiders are one of those talented teams in the AFC West that just hasn't materialized this season and it's better for the Ravens if it stays that way.

Root for: Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams (3-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

This was seen as a potential Super Bowl preview when the schedule first dropped, but the Rams haven't held up their end of the bargain. The Ravens are competing with the Chiefs for one of the AFC's top seeds (and a possible bye or home playoff games), so they want Kansas City to drop as many games as possible down the stretch. With Matthew Stafford hurt, the Rams are turning to third-year former undrafted quarterback Bryce Perkins, who will get his first career start.

Root for: Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

This is the toughest call of the weekend. It's always fun for Ravens fans to see the Steelers go down. However, the Colts have a better record and are thus more competition right now. Still, with two games against Pittsburgh left on the schedule, the Steelers actually have a better chance (on paper) of catching up to Baltimore. Two more losses and Pittsburgh will be guaranteed its first losing season under Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

Root for: Colts

