Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Divisional Playoffs

The Ravens spent the last week preparing for three possibilities. They'll either face the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills or Tennessee Titans in the divisional playoffs.

If the Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots (8:15 p.m.), the Ravens will take on the Titans. If the Patriots win, Baltimore will face the winner of the Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills (4:35 p.m.).

It's tough to say who is the "best" matchup for the Ravens. There are many factors involved, and any team in the playoffs is a dangerous team.

Here's a look at each team, their strengths and weakness, and how they fared against Baltimore:

No. 3 New England Patriots

Record: 12-4

Strengths: Tom Brady. Bill Belichick. Six Super Bowls. Need we say more? The Patriots almost always find a way to reach the Super Bowl, no matter what deficiencies they appear to have. The Patriots still finished the season with the league's No. 1 defense (275.9 yards per game). Their offense has struggled for large parts of the year, but it takes some courage to bet against Brady in the playoffs.

Weaknesses: The Patriots have lost three of their final five games, including to the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale, which cost New England a bye. The Patriots offense ranked 15th in the league because it has been inconsistent running the ball and lacked vertical weapons. Brady's 88.0 quarterback rating was his second-lowest mark since 2008.

vs. Baltimore: The Ravens can't face the Patriots in the divisional round, but could still see them in the AFC Championship. A New England win this weekend sets up a juicy divisional matchup in Kansas City. The Ravens handed New England a 37-20 loss in Week 9.

No. 4 Houston Texans

Record: 10-6

Strengths: Deshaun Watson was an MVP candidate for much of the season. DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the game (1,165 yards, seven touchdowns). Houston can run the ball well (ninth in the league). With that kind of offensive firepower, they can explode at any time.

Weaknesses: Watson didn't play his best football down the stretch. He threw three touchdowns to five interceptions over his last three games. The Texans' defense was ranked 27th in the NFL this year, but will get defensive end J.J. Watt back for the playoffs.