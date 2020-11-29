Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

The Ravens are, as of now, on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC playoff race.

With Baltimore not scheduled to play until Tuesday, here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for:

Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Indianapolis Colts (7-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

This is one of the best games of the week as the two AFC South leaders go at it for the second time in just more than two weeks. The Colts came away with a 34-17 win in Week 10 behind a dominant second half. However, with the Ravens already holding a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts (and not the Titans), it would be more advantageous for Baltimore for the Titans to win the division and have the Colts battling for a wild-card playoff spot. This may be a tough pill to swallow after last week, but …

Root for: Titans

Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Jaguars will start veteran backup quarterback Mike Glennon against a Browns defense that's been feasting the past couple weeks. The Browns have won three of their last four games and sit one game ahead of the Ravens.

Root for: Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) at Atlanta Falcons (3-7) *_Sunday, 1 p.m._

The Browns, Dolphins, Colts/Titans and Raiders will be the Ravens' top competition when it comes to a playoff spot (if Baltimore can't rally to win the AFC North crown). There will be three wild-card spots for five teams. The Raiders' three-game winning streak was snapped last week by Kansas City, but they gave the Chiefs all they could handle.

*Root for: Falcons

Miami Dolphins (6-4) at New York Jets (0-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Dolphins are a playoff contender and it appears they'll be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was downgraded to doubtful. Meanwhile, the Jets are welcoming back Sam Darnold (shoulder), which means Joe Flacco heads back to the sideline. The Jets are winless, but they've shown some signs of life recently.

Root for: Jets

Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Bills seem like the best team in the AFC East, but the Dolphins are lurking just one game behind and the Patriots aren't out of it yet. Just in case Miami or New England surges to win the division down the stretch, the Ravens want Buffalo to fall. This should be a good game between two young quarterbacks with launchers for a right arm in Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Josh Allen (Bills).

Root for: Chargers