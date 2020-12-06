The Ravens are officially out of the AFC North title race, but very much alive in the wild-card hunt.

With Baltimore playing Tuesday night against the Dallas Cowboys, it's a chance for Ravens fans to size up (and root against) the rest of the AFC playoff contenders.

Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 13:

Cleveland Browns (8-3) at Tennessee Titans (8-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

This may be the game of the week. The Titans are atop the AFC South standings and that's just fine. They can go ahead and win that and help the Ravens by cooling off the Browns, who have won three straight games. This is a measuring stick game for the Browns, who have their most wins in 13 years and see this game as a chance to prove they're a legit contender. If the Browns lose and Ravens win this week, the Ravens can leapfrog them in the standings (with a head-to-head tiebreaker) when they meet in Cleveland in Week 14.

Root for: Titans

Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) at New York Jets (0-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Raiders are another wild-card contender. They've lost two straight and star running back Josh Jacobs is injured. Still, a game against the winless Jets can cure some ills. The Jets know big changes could be coming this offseason if they don't show some life down the stretch.

Root for: Jets

Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Dolphins are another wild-card contender and top threat to the Ravens' playoff chances. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be activated after a thumb injury. The Bengals put up a fight in their first game without rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, and Brandon Allen will look to pull off a win.

Root for: Bengals

Indianapolis Colts (7-4) at Houston Texans (4-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Colts defense got lit up by the Titans last week to the tune of 45 points. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up with 663 yards passing and six touchdowns to no interceptions over the past two games. If the Colts lose and Ravens win, Baltimore will surpass them in the standings considering the Ravens beat them earlier this season.

Root for: Texans

New England Patriots (5-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

With three wins over their last four games, the Patriots aren't out of the race yet. The Ravens don't want them to become a challenger.

Root for: Chargers