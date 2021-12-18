Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

Dec 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12182021_WTRF
Jack Dempsey (left), Peter Aiken (center), and Wade Payne/AP Photo

The AFC playoff race is tightening with the Ravens still sitting atop the AFC North at 8-5 and in good position in the wild-card race.

While Baltimore has a tough task this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (10-3), the rest of the division is looking at difficult games as well.

Here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for in Week 15:

New England Patriots (9-4) at Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network
Sitting two games behind the Titans in the AFC South, the Colts are one of the top contenders for a wild-card spot and a threat to keep the Ravens out. They have the fourth-best points differential (plus-88) in the conference and have won four of their past five games. Plus, Indy finishes the year with two games against the reeling Raiders and AFC's cellar dweller Jaguars. A couple more losses before then might keep them out, however.
Root for: Patriots

Tennessee Titans (9-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
One more loss from the Steelers probably bounces them out of playoff contention, especially considering they have the Chiefs, Browns and Ravens remaining. These are reportedly Ben Roethlisberger's final games and, if so, he's going to look to go out strong. The Titans defense is one that could get after him, however, with sacks and interceptions. Tennessee is in very good position to win the AFC South crown so they can go ahead and have it.
Root for: Titans

New York Jets (3-10) at Miami Dolphins (6-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Dolphins have won five straight games to stay in the playoff hunt. One more loss probably ends those dreams. The struggling Jets kept it close with a 24-17 loss when these teams met a few weeks ago.
Root for: Jets

Carolina Panthers (5-8) at Buffalo Bills (7-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
The Bills have gone from being the top team in the AFC to on the brink of not making the playoffs. After two straight losses, they badly need a win over the reeling Panthers, losers of three straight. If Buffalo drops this game, it would be a must-win against the division-leading Patriots next week or they're out. That would be big for the Ravens because it would open up one more wild-card playoff spot if Baltimore doesn't win the division.
Root for: Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Denver Broncos (7-6)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS
The Bengals are nipping at the Ravens' heels in the AFC North and would jump into first place with a win and Baltimore loss to Green Bay (because of their head-to-head tiebreaker for now). Every loss for the Bengals is a good thing. The Broncos are still in the wild-card hunt and have been pesky at times, beating the Chargers and Cowboys in recent weeks. The Ravens would love to enter a huge game in Cincinnati next week still sitting atop the division.
Root for: Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) at Cleveland Browns (7-6)
Monday, 5 p.m., NFL Network
With the Browns dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that put nearly two dozen players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, this game was postponed from Saturday to Monday. Still, it remains to be seen how many players the Browns will be missing.With games in Green Bay, in Pittsburgh and vs. Cincinnati left on the schedule, Cleveland desperately needs a win in this game but may be too short-handed to get it. The Raiders have not been good lately, losing five of their last six, but they still have the talent to beat a potentially still undermanned Browns squad.
Root for: Raiders

Related Content

news

Chris Westry Placed on Reserve/COVID 19 List

Cornerback Chris Westry will not play against the Green Bay Packers after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Veteran safety Tony Jefferson has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Packers

Leading the AFC North but riding a two-game losing streak, the Ravens (8-5) return home to face the Green Bay Packers (10-3) in a key matchup with playoff implications.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

John Harbaugh has done stellar work in keeping afloat a team continually dealing with debilitating injuries and other setbacks and issues.
news

News & Notes: Knowing He Might Start Hasn't Changed Tyler Huntley's Mindset

Chuck Clark (Reserve/COVID-19) could still play Sunday. John Harbaugh gives updates on Daelin Hayes and Ja'Wuan James. John Harbaugh has a succession plan if he could not coach a game. 
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Packers: Lamar Jackson Questionable, Offensive Line Will Have New Starter

Right tackle Patrick Mekari has practiced three straight days. Alejandro Villanueva, Tyre Phillips and Patrick Ricard all returned to the field. The Packers also have offensive line issues.
news

Ravens Place Practice Squad Receiver on COVID-19 List

Wide receiver Jaylon Moore has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hasn't been spectacular against the Ravens and he hasn't handled pressure well this season.
news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice Friday, Still 'Has a Chance'

The Ravens quarterback hasn't practiced at all this week, with just Saturday's walk-through remaining before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Jimmy Smith Knows This Could Be His Swan Song

Veteran defensive back Jimmy Smith knows his career could be ending soon, so he's appreciating the moment and wants to do whatever he can to help the Ravens make the playoffs.
news

Pundit Picks: Only One Person Takes Ravens Over Packers

See which NFL analyst took the Ravens to beat the Packers Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 12/17: What Analysts Expect in Ravens-Packers Game 

Could Tyler Huntley be a hot commodity in trade talks this offseason? Rashod Bateman makes Bleacher Report's list of 'struggling rookies who can break out in 2022.'
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising