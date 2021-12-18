Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

The AFC playoff race is tightening with the Ravens still sitting atop the AFC North at 8-5 and in good position in the wild-card race.

While Baltimore has a tough task this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers (10-3), the rest of the division is looking at difficult games as well.

Here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for in Week 15:

New England Patriots (9-4) at Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Sitting two games behind the Titans in the AFC South, the Colts are one of the top contenders for a wild-card spot and a threat to keep the Ravens out. They have the fourth-best points differential (plus-88) in the conference and have won four of their past five games. Plus, Indy finishes the year with two games against the reeling Raiders and AFC's cellar dweller Jaguars. A couple more losses before then might keep them out, however.

Root for: Patriots

Tennessee Titans (9-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

One more loss from the Steelers probably bounces them out of playoff contention, especially considering they have the Chiefs, Browns and Ravens remaining. These are reportedly Ben Roethlisberger's final games and, if so, he's going to look to go out strong. The Titans defense is one that could get after him, however, with sacks and interceptions. Tennessee is in very good position to win the AFC South crown so they can go ahead and have it.

Root for: Titans

New York Jets (3-10) at Miami Dolphins (6-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Dolphins have won five straight games to stay in the playoff hunt. One more loss probably ends those dreams. The struggling Jets kept it close with a 24-17 loss when these teams met a few weeks ago.

Root for: Jets

Carolina Panthers (5-8) at Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Bills have gone from being the top team in the AFC to on the brink of not making the playoffs. After two straight losses, they badly need a win over the reeling Panthers, losers of three straight. If Buffalo drops this game, it would be a must-win against the division-leading Patriots next week or they're out. That would be big for the Ravens because it would open up one more wild-card playoff spot if Baltimore doesn't win the division.

Root for: Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Denver Broncos (7-6)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

The Bengals are nipping at the Ravens' heels in the AFC North and would jump into first place with a win and Baltimore loss to Green Bay (because of their head-to-head tiebreaker for now). Every loss for the Bengals is a good thing. The Broncos are still in the wild-card hunt and have been pesky at times, beating the Chargers and Cowboys in recent weeks. The Ravens would love to enter a huge game in Cincinnati next week still sitting atop the division.

Root for: Broncos