Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 11

Nov 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Cleveland Browns (3-6) at Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Bills are a threat to a top-two seed for the Ravens. Meanwhile, the Browns are three games behind the Ravens, who already beat them earlier this season. This game would've been more interesting had it remained in Buffalo, where multiple feet of snow is expected, but will now be played in Detroit's Ford Field dome. The Bills are coming off a tough loss to the Vikings and a second straight defeat would sting.

Root for: Browns

New York Jets (6-3) at New England Patriots (5-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The entire AFC East is in the playoff hunt as every team is above .500. They need to start knocking each other down, starting this weekend when the Patriots can slow down the surprising Jets. Both teams have challenging schedules the rest of the way, so it's going to be tough for both of them to make it into the playoffs. These two teams faced off just three weeks ago with New England winning, 22-17.

Root for: Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Eagles have to be miffed after suffering their first loss of the season on Monday Night Football against the Commanders. Now they'll look to take it out on a Colts team coming off a win over the Raiders in Jeff Saturday's first game as the new head coach. The Titans are running away with the AFC South, but the Colts aren't out of the wild-card hunt yet.

Root for: Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

The Bengals are the Ravens' top competition for the AFC North crown while the Steelers are still a ways away from contending. T.J. Watt is returning to the field this weekend, adding some heat to this AFC North rivalry game. The Steelers are coming off a win against the Saints and looking to start a streak.

Root for: Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

This is a tough one because the Chargers are a top contender in the wild-card chase. But the way the Ravens are playing, with the schedule they have remaining, a top seed should be in the crosshairs. Thus, a loss by the Chiefs and win by the Ravens would put Baltimore in a four-way tie for the best record in the AFC (Ravens, Chiefs, Dolphins and Titans) at 7-3. If the Ravens are upset by the Panthers, a Chargers loss would be preferable.

Root for: Chargers

