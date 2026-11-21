Entering Week 11, the Ravens' playoff chances are slim. The Athletic gives Baltimore just an 8% chance to make the field, while ESPN gives it a 4% chance.

Over the next few weeks, the Ravens will need to right the ship and get some help from teams around them in the standings if they want to remain in the AFC playoff race.

The latter hope didn't start perfectly for Baltimore this week, as the Houston Texans (4-6), who host the Ravens in Week 12, dominated the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in a 26-3 win.

The Cleveland Browns (6-4), who hold the AFC's No. 7 seed, and the New England Patriots (5-5), the first team out of the AFC playoffs, are both on their bye week.