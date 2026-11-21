Entering Week 11, the Ravens' playoff chances are slim. The Athletic gives Baltimore just an 8% chance to make the field, while ESPN gives it a 4% chance.
Over the next few weeks, the Ravens will need to right the ship and get some help from teams around them in the standings if they want to remain in the AFC playoff race.
The latter hope didn't start perfectly for Baltimore this week, as the Houston Texans (4-6), who host the Ravens in Week 12, dominated the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in a 26-3 win.
The Cleveland Browns (6-4), who hold the AFC's No. 7 seed, and the New England Patriots (5-5), the first team out of the AFC playoffs, are both on their bye week.
Here's who Ravens fans should root for in Week 11.
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-7)
1 p.m., CBS
Last week, the Steelers got blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals on "Sunday Night Football," but they have a great chance to bounce back this week against their fellow Pennsylvanians, who have lost seven straight games and averaged 14.3 points per game during the losing streak. Baltimore fans will hope for an upset.
Root for: Eagles
Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) vs. Denver Broncos (7-2)
4:25 p.m., CBS
Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's wringer of a stretch continues on Sunday. One week after a tough outing against a top-flight Seahawks defense, Mendoza will have to face Denver, which is fresh off its bye week and ranked No. 9 in points per game allowed.
However, the Broncos have averaged 277 passing yards per game allowed over their past four contests. Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett had 272 against Denver in Week 7 when he was with the Arizona Cardinals.
On the other side, a much-improved Broncos offense will go against a Raiders defense that has struggled in most facets this season.
Also of note is that the Broncos have won an NFL-record 16 straight games that were decided by one possession. Ravens fans will hope that streak continues if Sunday's game gets tight.
Root for: Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) vs. Washington Commanders (3-5-1)
Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
The Commanders are back in the NFC East race after a comeback win over the New York Giants in Week 10, but Washington's 31st-ranked pass defense will now have to face Joe Burrow, who's on pace for the third 5,000-yard, 50-touchdown season in NFL history. The other two to accomplish the feat are Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes.
The Bengals haven't scored fewer than 30 points in a game since Oct. 4 and have averaged a whopping 435 yards of offense per game since their Week 6 bye. Ravens fans will hope for an upset at FedEx Field.
Root for: Commanders