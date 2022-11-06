Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 9

The Ravens will have to wait until Monday Night Football to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.
That gives fans a chance to check out the rest of the NFL slate, as Baltimore sits atop the AFC North at 5-3.
Here's who Ravens fans should root for:
Carolina Panthers (2-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
The Panthers come alive the past couple weeks despite trading running back Christian McCaffrey away. D'Onta Foreman is running wild and PJ Walker is playing well at quarterback in place of Baker Mayfield. The Bengals are coming off an ugly loss to the Browns and dropping another one to a last-place team would be a huge punch in the gut.
Root for: Panthers
Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
The Falcons are in first place in the AFC South behind a run-heavy approach. The Chargers have not played up to their potential yet, and are looking to get on a roll and emerge in the AFC playoff picture.
Root for: Falcons
Miami Dolphins (5-3) at Chicago Bears (3-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Bears offense is surging, scoring 33 points in a lopsided win over the Patriots and then 29 in a loss to the Cowboys. They're playing their first game without new Raven Roquan Smith, but they did acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers. The Dolphins have righted the ship with back-to-back wins.
Root for: Bears
Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) at New England Patriots (4-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
These are two teams to keep a close eye on in terms of their wild-card potential. It's best for the Ravens to keep them both as close to .500 as possible. Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be playing his second game since taking over for Matt Ryan and Mac Jones is back under center for the Patriots. Two teams that once were defined by longtime veteran quarterbacks are now in the quarterback shuffle.
Root for: Colts
Buffalo Bills (6-1) at New York Jets (5-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Bills are most likely going to win the AFC East. It would be good to see the Jets come back to Earth, as they started to do in last week's loss to the Patriots. The Ravens don't want to see three teams be in the playoff hunt from the AFC East. Let the Bills knock the others down a peg or two.
Root for: Bills
Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
This should be a good battle between two AFC division leaders who are both in good spots to reach the playoffs. The Titans have won five straight while the Chiefs are without a doubt one of the top teams in the league. Maybe the Chiefs could cool off the Titans and have them go into a bit of a tailspin like they were when suffering back-to-back losses to open the year. It's hard to imagine the Chiefs not making the playoffs.
Root for: Chiefs