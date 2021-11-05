Who's Playing, Who's Not: Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman Have a Chance vs. Vikings

Bateman began the year on the shelf because of groin surgery. As soon as he was ready to come back, Watkins went down with his hamstring injury. It would be interesting to see what else the Ravens offense can do with both on the field alongside Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The other possible big addition to the Ravens' offense would be tight end Nick Boyle, who practiced fully throughout the week. Boyle has been practicing since Oct. 20 with no setbacks but would still need to be officially activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Tyler Huntley will be the Ravens' backup quarterback after getting over an illness that kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The Ravens will likely not have running back Latavius Murray back against the Vikings, however, as he did not practice at all this week and is listed as doubtful. That would leave Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell and Ty'Son Williams as the leading three running backs.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) also did not practice this week and is doubtful to play. Mekari suffered his ankle sprain against the Bengals just before the bye.

Harbaugh said the fact that the Ravens have to play two games in five days, with a short turnaround before facing the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, is a factor in whether rehabbing players suit up for the Vikings game.

Defensively, Brandon Williams returned to the practice field Friday after sitting out the two previous days with a shoulder injury and questionable to play.

Having Williams in uniform would be big for slowing down Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, especially considering defensive end Derek Wolfe will not make his debut. Wolfe's back isn't feeling good after returning to practice last week.

"The back is not feeling good; it's not there yet," Harbaugh said. "Backs are tricky. I think when you see him practice for a few days in a row, then you'll have a clue that he has a chance."

Vikings Dealing With COVID on Offensive Line; Michael Pierce Won't Make Baltimore Return

The Vikings are dealing with a COVID-19 situation on their offensive line as starting center Garrett Bradbury has been placed on the COVID list Thursday and was joined by a reserve offensive lineman Dakota Dozier on Friday. Mason Cole will step in at center for the Vikings, and Harbaugh said they are "very similar-type players."

Former Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce will not have a reunion game at M&T Bank Stadium because he's been ruled out with an elbow injury. That hurts a run defense that is already ranked 21st in the NFL. Top defensive end and pass rusher Danielle Hunter was placed on IR this week.