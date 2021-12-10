Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Banged-Up Secondary Is Getting Healthier

Dec 10, 2021 at 03:10 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121021-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: CB Brandon Stephens; Right: TE Nick Boyle

It seems odd to say when top defender Marlon Humphrey just went down for the rest of the year, but the Ravens are getting healthier (season-ending injuries aside) ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Cleveland Browns.

Only one player missed Friday's practice because of an injury: right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand).

The Ravens secondary will be without Humphrey, but the rest of the options are on the mend. Cornerbacks Anthony Averett (knee) and Chris Westry (thigh) were full practice participants Friday. Westry was full-go all week.

Veteran cornerbacks Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith weren't even on the injury report this week until Smith got a rest day Friday. Young had been dealing with foot and knee ailments, then was sick last week. Smith had a neck issue that seems to be resolved.

That should give the Ravens four game-ready cornerbacks who all have starting experience, with Kevon Seymour (illness) questionable as a reserve. Seymour practiced fully Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

Rookie starting safety Brandon Stephens (shoulder) was limited in practice two days before being a full participant Friday and is questionable to play. If he's not able to go, Geno Stone would step into the starting lineup.

The other encouraging news for Baltimore is that tight end Nick Boyle returned to practice Friday, his first practice since Thanksgiving. Boyle's surgically repaired knee is still getting back to full strength, and he did not practice all last week or play in Pittsburgh.

Boyle was still limited Friday, however, and the big-bodied blocking tight end is questionable to suit up in Cleveland.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (back) returned to practice Friday, albeit on a limited basis, after sitting out the previous two days. It's a similar routine to what he had the last two weeks and he has not missed a game.

Mekari (hand) will miss his third game of the season as he has been ruled out. On Thursday, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman expressed confidence in Tyre Phillips to get the job done at right tackle, though he'll have his work cut out for him against Myles Garrett and/or Jadaveon Clowney.

Calais Campbell returned from his illness early in the week to practice fully the past two days. Jaylon Ferguson also got through an illness. Defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (knee) practiced Thursday and Friday. Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) is questionable after being limited all week.

Baltimore Ravens
Table - Injury report
Player Injury Game status
Anthony Averett
Anthony Averett
Knee Questionable
Miles Boykin
Miles Boykin
Finger Doubtful
Nick Boyle
Nick Boyle
Illness/Knee Questionable
Anthony Levine Sr.
Anthony Levine Sr.
Knee Questionable
Patrick Mekari
Patrick Mekari
Hand Out
Patrick Ricard
Patrick Ricard
Back Questionable
Brandon Stephens
Shoulder Questionable
Chris Westry
Chris Westry
Thigh Questionable

Cleveland Browns Without Top Two Tight Ends

Though they're coming off their bye, the Browns will be without top tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant. Njoku is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Bryant has an ankle injury.

When the Ravens faced the Browns two weeks ago, Njoku and Bryant combined for six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. They are two of Baker Mayfield's top targets and a key part of Cleveland's offensive scheme.

Austin Hooper will be the Browns' leading tight end. He was targeted three times with zero catches in the previous Ravens-Browns outing and has a season-high of 53 receiving yards.

Without as many tight ends, the Browns will lean heavier on their Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt rushing attack that was held to just 40 yards in the team's last meeting.

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones will probably get more targets too, as speedy rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) is out again.

Other Browns listed as questionable are safety Ronnie Harrison (ankle) and defensive tackles Malik Jackson (knee) and Jordan Elliott (knee).

The Browns won't have starting cornerback and first-round rookie Greg Newsome II after he reportedly fell and hit his head on the last play of practice Friday. He has been diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out.

The Browns will also be without punter Jamie Gillan as he's on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They signed veteran Dustin Colquitt Friday to replace him.

