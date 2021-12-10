Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Banged-Up Secondary Is Getting Healthier

It seems odd to say when top defender Marlon Humphrey just went down for the rest of the year, but the Ravens are getting healthier (season-ending injuries aside) ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Cleveland Browns.

Only one player missed Friday's practice because of an injury: right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand).

The Ravens secondary will be without Humphrey, but the rest of the options are on the mend. Cornerbacks Anthony Averett (knee) and Chris Westry (thigh) were full practice participants Friday. Westry was full-go all week.

Veteran cornerbacks Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith weren't even on the injury report this week until Smith got a rest day Friday. Young had been dealing with foot and knee ailments, then was sick last week. Smith had a neck issue that seems to be resolved.

That should give the Ravens four game-ready cornerbacks who all have starting experience, with Kevon Seymour (illness) questionable as a reserve. Seymour practiced fully Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

Rookie starting safety Brandon Stephens (shoulder) was limited in practice two days before being a full participant Friday and is questionable to play. If he's not able to go, Geno Stone would step into the starting lineup.

The other encouraging news for Baltimore is that tight end Nick Boyle returned to practice Friday, his first practice since Thanksgiving. Boyle's surgically repaired knee is still getting back to full strength, and he did not practice all last week or play in Pittsburgh.

Boyle was still limited Friday, however, and the big-bodied blocking tight end is questionable to suit up in Cleveland.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (back) returned to practice Friday, albeit on a limited basis, after sitting out the previous two days. It's a similar routine to what he had the last two weeks and he has not missed a game.

Mekari (hand) will miss his third game of the season as he has been ruled out. On Thursday, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman expressed confidence in Tyre Phillips to get the job done at right tackle, though he'll have his work cut out for him against Myles Garrett and/or Jadaveon Clowney.