Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Dec 12, 2020 at 04:51 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens practiced Saturday and released their final injury report prior to Monday night's pivotal game against the Cleveland Browns.

Five Ravens are questionable, including two players who did not practice Saturday – Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and tight end Luke Willson (hip).

Campbell played Tuesday against the Dallas Cowboys after a three-game absence, but he was limited to just 23 snaps. After Campbell missed his third straight practice Saturday, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked if Campbell's absence was simply a matter of giving him rest.

"It's a matter of a lot of things, it's never a matter of one thing," Harbaugh said. "So, that's part of the process."

Willson was a new addition to the injury report after practicing Thursday and Friday. The veteran tight end signed with Baltimore on Nov. 17 after tight end Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury. Willson caught his first pass of the season for 12 yards against Dallas while playing 27 snaps.

Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh) also missed practice for the third straight day and is doubtful. Williams did not play against Dallas.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin) and linebacker/safety Anthony Levine Sr. are questionable after being limited participants in practice for the second straight day.

Smith did not play against Dallas, but Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Smith could play on Monday even if he didn't practice all week. Levine, who is a key to Baltimore's special teams, was back on the field after missing Friday's practice and he has missed just one game this season.

Rookie defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion) is questionable but he was a full participant in Saturday's practice. Washington has been a regular part of the defensive line rotation.

For the Browns, starting cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) has been ruled out and will miss his third straight game. Cleveland has won the last two games without Ward, but he is one of their best defensive players. Reserve wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) has also been ruled out.

Cleveland starting tight end Austin Hooper (neck) is questionable after missing his second day of practice. Hooper has 30 catches with 286 yards and two touchdowns this year.

