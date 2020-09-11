Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Browns Rule Out Three Key Defenders

The biggest injury news heading into the Week 1 season-opener comes out of Cleveland, not Baltimore. The Browns ruled out four players Friday, including three key defensive pieces.

Starting cornerback Greedy Williams, starting inside linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) and another top corner, Kevin Johnson (liver), will all not suit up. Neither will backup offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (ankle).

Veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell is next in line to replace Williams. Rookie third-round pick Jacob Phillips, who played next to Ravens first rounder Patrick Queen at LSU, would be next in line at linebacker.

Adding to the Browns' cornerback depth issues is that MJ Stewart Jr. (hamstring) is also questionable after being limited in practice all week.

The good news in Cleveland is that starting center JC Tretter returned to practice this week after having offseason knee surgery and is listed as questionable to play.

Ravens Have Special Teams Questions

The Ravens ruled out three players for Sunday's game, including two big factors on special teams.

Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), running back Justice Hill (thigh) and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) will not suit up.

Hill is listed as the team's top kickoff returner and could have seen offensive action as a reserve running back. Moore, who has been sidelined since the start of training camp, is an anchor on multiple special teams units and is listed as the team's No. 2 kickoff returner.

That leaves rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche III as next in line for kickoff return duties, per the depth chart.

"We knew we were going to have to adapt to him not being there this week, and we'll see for next week," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Moore.

"But it does open the door for some younger guys. … We like those guys; young, fast players out there. They're learning how to play. They've got to step it up. They've got to play at that level."

Madubuike is a promising third-round pick who is week-to-week, per Harbaugh. The Ravens have plenty of defensive line depth.