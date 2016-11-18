Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Dallas Cowboys

The foot injury that goes back to last season has kept Dumervil out of the last four games and limited him to just two contests this season. He has already tried to return once this year, but hasn't felt quite like himself.

He told reporters Thursday that his foot feels much better this time around, but he made no predictions about whether he's going to take the field against Dallas.

J. Smith Also Doubtful To Play

The most significant injury question going into the weekend is the status of top cornerback Jimmy Smith (back). He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, and returned as a limited participant Friday.

The Ravens were optimistic earlier in the week about Smith's availability, but they may have to wait until gameday to truly know his status.

"We'll just wait and see what the doctors tell us," Harbaugh said. "His back tightened up a little bit. We'll just have to see how it [responds] – whatever the doctors say. He wants to play, and we'll know. The fact that he was out here today, I think, is a good sign."

If Smith can't play, then Shareece Wright may be inserted back into the starting lineup. He's missed three games with a thigh injury, but was a full participant all week and is questionable to play.

Yanda Questionable To Play After Returning To Practice

Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda looks like he's in store for a return after missing three of the last four games with a shoulder issue. Yanda practiced fully all week and is listed as questionable.

"I'm a team guy and if I can play at a high level and help the team, I'm going to be out there no matter what," Yanda said earlier this week. "It's one of those things that I pride myself in and I feel like I owe it to the team. I owe it to the guys in this locker room to be out there if I can."

Getting Yanda back would be significant for the offensive line because left guard Alex Lewis has been ruled out with an ankle injury. The Ravens have John Urschel, Ryan Jensen and Vladimir Ducasse as options to replace Lewis in the lineup.

The only other player ruled out for Sunday is tight end Crockett Gillmore (thigh), who will miss his third-straight game. Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (thigh) is also doubtful to play.

Mosley, Jernigan Both Questionable

Starting linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh) and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (shoulder) are both questionable to play. Mosley practiced all week and was a full participant Thursday and Friday, indicating that he's likely to play. Jernigan missed practice Thursday and Friday, but the fact that he's questionable means he has atleast a 50 percent chance of playing.

The only other player on Baltimore's injury report is linebacker Kamalei Correa (thigh), who is questionable after practicing fully in practice all week.

Dallas Rules Out Starting Defensive Backs

The Cowboys have some issues in their secondary, as starting cornerback Morris Claiborne (groin) and safety Barry Church (forearm) have both been ruled out.

Their starting left tackle Tyron Smith (back/hip) also missed two days of practice and is questionable to play. Wide receiver Dez Bryant (back) also appeared on the injury report Friday with a back issue, and he is listed as questionable.