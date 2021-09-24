Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Lions

Lamar Jackson and DeShon Elliott both returned to practice Friday, putting them on track to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Jackson missed Thursday's practice with an illness, but he was a full participant Friday as was Elliott, who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after suffering a concussion during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Two veteran players were ruled out Friday, All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip). Wolfe has not played this season, while Stanley was out last week against the Chiefs and did not practice this week.

Two other defensive players did not practice Friday and are questionable, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and inside linebacker Chris Board (other).

The Ravens' defensive depth will be tested in Detroit after they placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday – defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and outside linebackers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson. Among those are the practice squad who could be called up are veteran linebacker Josh Bynes and defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith remained questionable, but he was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury during training camp. After missing the first two games, Smith could be moving closer to making his season debut. Nickel cornerback Tavon Young (knee) and rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) were full participants Friday after being limited Thursday.

Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (ankle) was a limited participant Friday and is questionable, but he has played both games this season despite missing practice time during the week. Brown is Baltimore's leading receiver with 12 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Lions, linebacker Jamie Collins has been ruled out for non-injury reasons. The Lions are exploring trade options for Collins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Seven Lions are questionable - starting wide receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion), starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee), starting defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), starting outside linebacker Romeo Okmara (shoulder), starting wide receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh), starting running back D'Andre Swift (groin) and defensive end Kevin Strong (concussion).

Flowers did not practice Friday, but Strong was a full participant. The remaining five Lions who are questionable were limited participants.

