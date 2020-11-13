Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Patriots

It remains to be seen whether running back Mark Ingram II will return to game action Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

Ingram practiced Wednesday and Friday but sat out Thursday. He is listed as questionable. This week was the veteran's first time back on the field since Oct. 18, when he injured his ankle in Philadelphia.

His return would boost a unit that has held up well in his absence with Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins. Ingram had 15 carries for 115 yards and caught two passes for 29 yards last year against the Patriots.

The Ravens have another big question mark with cornerback Jimmy Smith, who did not practice all week because of an ankle issue.

Smith played 100 percent of the defensive snaps last week in Indianapolis and has played very well this season, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said his chances of playing are "low" and he's listed as doubtful.

"We'll have to see how it feels," Harbaugh said. "I would not be afraid to play Jimmy if he felt good enough. We'll just have to see where it's at."

Baltimore will get Marlon Humphrey back on the field this week, so even if Smith can't play, they still have a pair of Pro Bowl starters with Humphrey and Marcus Peters. The Ravens also have Terrell Bonds and veteran addition Tramon Williams, who joined the team this week.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) has been ruled out after not practicing all week, likely meaning more snaps for veteran Derek Wolfe and rookie Justin Madubuike. Jihad Ward, who has been inactive the past two games since the arrival of Yannick Ngakoue, could also be called into action.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (calf) is also questionable but practiced fully Friday.

As usual, the Patriots flooded their injury report with 20 players as of Thursday. The biggest name on the list is reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, who has missed the past two games due to a knee injury. Gilmore didn't practice Thursday but returned to the field Friday and is questionable.

New England listed 16 more players as questionable after they were limited in practice this week, including the following starters: running back Damien Harris (ankle, chest), left guard Joe Thuney (ankle), right guard Shaq Mason (calf), right tackle Isiah Wynn (ankle), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), defensive end John Simon (elbow), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin).

