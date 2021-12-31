Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Rams: Anthony Averett Ruled Out, Odafe Oweh Doubtful

Lamar Jackson "has a chance" to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and is officially listed as questionable for a third straight week.

But he's not the only injury concern heading into a must-win game, as the Ravens might be without two of their top remaining defensive players.

Cornerback Anthony Averett has been ruled out after not practicing all week, meaning the Ravens are without their top three cornerbacks at the start of the year against a potent passing attack featuring Matthew Stafford and the NFL's leading receiver Cooper Kupp.

Tavon Young, Chris Westry, Jimmy Smith and Kevon Seymour will likely see a lot of action, with others filling in the gaps.

The Ravens' pass rush could also be diminished as rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is doubtful after not practicing all week due to a foot injury.