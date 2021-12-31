Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Rams: Anthony Averett Ruled Out, Odafe Oweh Doubtful

Lamar Jackson "has a chance" to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and is officially listed as questionable for a third straight week.

But he's not the only injury concern heading into a must-win game, as the Ravens might be without two of their top remaining defensive players.

Cornerback Anthony Averett has been ruled out after not practicing all week, meaning the Ravens are without their top three cornerbacks at the start of the year against a potent passing attack featuring Matthew Stafford and the NFL's leading receiver Cooper Kupp.

Tavon Young, Chris Westry, Jimmy Smith and Kevon Seymour will likely see a lot of action, with others filling in the gaps.

The Ravens' pass rush could also be diminished as rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is doubtful after not practicing all week due to a foot injury.

Oweh's five sacks are the second-most on the team. He would have been a key part of pressuring Stafford, who has struggled this season when under duress. Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser and others would have to pick up the slack. Rookie Daelin Hayes (knee) is questionable.

Four key offensive players are questionable to play: Jackson, wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (ankle) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee).

Brown was sick Thursday and Friday and missed practice both days. He's the team's leading wide receiver and an absence would put more attention on other wideouts and tight end Mark Andrews. Duvernay made progress over the course of the week, as he didn't practice Wednesday but was a full participant on Friday.

Ricard has missed the past three games and once again did not have a full day of practice this week. He was limited Thursday and Friday. Guard Ben Powers (foot) has been ruled out again, meaning another start for rookie Ben Cleveland.

"It's all hands on deck," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "The guys who are ready to play and can play will, and the guys who aren't and can't won't."

While the already injury ravaged Ravens continue to keep taking shots, the Rams have only four players who are questionable for Sunday's game and most seem ready to play.

Starting safety Taylor Rapp (shoulder) returned to practice in full Friday. Starting nose tackle Greg Gaines (hand) got in one limited practice. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was added to Friday's report with an ankle injury that limited him in practice. Running back Cam Akers, who has been sidelined by an Achilles injury all year, has practiced fully all week but reportedly is not expected to play.

The Rams have just one player, fourth string running back Raymond Calais, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Baltimore is also down to just one player from the 53-man roster on its COVID list with tight end Josh Oliver.

Table - Injury report
Player Injury Game status
Anthony Averett
Anthony Averett
Ribs/Chest Out
A four-year wide receiver who played in all 52 games and made 30 starts … named to the All-Big 12 First Team and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 … added to the Biletnikoff Award midseason watch list in 2019 … named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week twice… a three-time Academic All-Big 12 first team selection (2017, 2018, 2019) … also a five-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (fall 2016, spring 2017, fall 2017; spring 2018, spring 2019) … named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie team in 2016-17 … named Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week (Oct. 17, 2016) … was selected to participate in the 2016 Under Armour All-America Game.
Devin Duvernay
Ankle Questionable
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson
Ankle Questionable
Season: 2020: Joined teammate Shaka Toney as the first Penn State defensive end duo to receive All‐Big Ten first team honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998. Game: 2020: Made 10 tackles vs. Maryland (11/7), becoming the first Penn State defensive lineman with 10 or more tackles in a game since Yetur Gross‐Matos against Indiana in 2018 (10 tackles).
Odafe Oweh
Foot Doubtful
Ben Powers
Ben Powers
Foot Out
Patrick Ricard
Patrick Ricard
Knee Questionable
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Illness Questionable
Daelin Hayes
Daelin Hayes
Knee Questionable

