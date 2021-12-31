Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Rams: Anthony Averett Ruled Out, Odafe Oweh Doubtful

Lamar Jackson "has a chance" to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and is officially listed as questionable for a third straight week.
But he's not the only injury concern heading into a must-win game, as the Ravens might be without two of their top remaining defensive players.
Cornerback Anthony Averett has been ruled out after not practicing all week, meaning the Ravens are without their top three cornerbacks at the start of the year against a potent passing attack featuring Matthew Stafford and the NFL's leading receiver Cooper Kupp.
Tavon Young, Chris Westry, Jimmy Smith and Kevon Seymour will likely see a lot of action, with others filling in the gaps.
The Ravens' pass rush could also be diminished as rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is doubtful after not practicing all week due to a foot injury.
Oweh's five sacks are the second-most on the team. He would have been a key part of pressuring Stafford, who has struggled this season when under duress. Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser and others would have to pick up the slack. Rookie Daelin Hayes (knee) is questionable.
Four key offensive players are questionable to play: Jackson, wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (ankle) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee).
Brown was sick Thursday and Friday and missed practice both days. He's the team's leading wide receiver and an absence would put more attention on other wideouts and tight end Mark Andrews. Duvernay made progress over the course of the week, as he didn't practice Wednesday but was a full participant on Friday.
Ricard has missed the past three games and once again did not have a full day of practice this week. He was limited Thursday and Friday. Guard Ben Powers (foot) has been ruled out again, meaning another start for rookie Ben Cleveland.
"It's all hands on deck," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "The guys who are ready to play and can play will, and the guys who aren't and can't won't."
While the already injury ravaged Ravens continue to keep taking shots, the Rams have only four players who are questionable for Sunday's game and most seem ready to play.
Starting safety Taylor Rapp (shoulder) returned to practice in full Friday. Starting nose tackle Greg Gaines (hand) got in one limited practice. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was added to Friday's report with an ankle injury that limited him in practice. Running back Cam Akers, who has been sidelined by an Achilles injury all year, has practiced fully all week but reportedly is not expected to play.
The Rams have just one player, fourth string running back Raymond Calais, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Baltimore is also down to just one player from the 53-man roster on its COVID list with tight end Josh Oliver.
|Player
|Injury
|Game status
|
Anthony Averett
|Ribs/Chest
|Out
|
Devin Duvernay
|Ankle
|Questionable
|
Lamar Jackson
|Ankle
|Questionable
|
Odafe Oweh
|Foot
|Doubtful
|
Ben Powers
|Foot
|Out
|
Patrick Ricard
|Knee
|Questionable
|
Marquise Brown
|Illness
|Questionable
|
Daelin Hayes
|Knee
|Questionable