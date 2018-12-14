Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Marlon Humphrey Is Resting His Groin as Much as Possible

Second-year cornerback Marlon Humphrey is still dealing with a groin injury but appears on track to play again with it after returning to practice Friday.

Humphrey was limited and is listed as questionable to play. He has followed the same script the past two weeks with no practice on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by limited practice Friday.

"He's just trying to get this strong and make sure it's right," Harbaugh said. "He was out there today. We'll have to watch the tape and talk to Ron [Medlin, head certified athletic trainer] and just kind of see how – and Marlon, of course – and see how he looked and how he felt."

Other Ravens listed as questionable to suit up are quarterback Joe Flacco (hip), linebacker/safety Anthony Levine (ankle), linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin).

Alex Lewis Goes Backwards in Practice, Doubtful to Play

After practicing on Wednesday, left guard Alex Lewis did not take the practice field on Thursday or Friday because of his injured shoulder, and is doubtful to play.

That means James Hurst is likely the Ravens' starter at left guard again, which he may have been even if Lewis was totally healthy.

Last week, Hurst returned from a back injury that sidelined him for six weeks. He had a solid performance in Kansas City and should be better this week as he's continued to build his strength back up.

Buccaneers Rule Out Big-Play Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson

Tampa Bay still has plenty of receiving weapons, but will at least be without veteran big-play artist DeSean Jackson for Sunday's game. The Bucs' No. 2 receiver has been ruled out with a thumb injury.

The Buccaneers still have top receiver Mike Evans, speedster Chris Godwin, slot target Adam Humphries and tight end Cameron Brate. All three of those wide receivers have topped 600 receiving yards and Evans has 1,207.

Tampa Bay also ruled out starting safety Justin Evans (toe). He's third on the team in tackles.