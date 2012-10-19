Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Texans





Suggs' Status Still Up In The Air

The question has been debated all week on local and national TV shows, talk radio and newspaper columns.

Will Terrell Suggs play Sunday against the Houston Texans?

"I don't know," Head Coach John Harbaugh said on Friday. "We will see."

"If I knew I wouldn't tell you."

Suggs returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since having surgery in May to repair a torn Achilles tendon. He practiced all week, but he and the Ravens have been non-committal about his status for the weekend.

Reports say there is a "real chance" he will play, but others dismiss the possibility.

Suggs told reporters on Thursday that "I may or may not be out there."

If Suggs does suit up for the Ravens, they would first have to pull him up to the active roster. He is able to practice because the physically unable to perform list (PUP) allows a three-week window for players to practice while not counting against the 53-man roster. He would have to be on the active roster to play in a game.

Suggs indicated that a final decision may not come until Sunday morning, just hours before kickoff.

"I was really going to take it down to the minute," Suggs said. "We'll all kind of know, but right now we're just feeling it out."

Reed Not Listed On Injury Report, Expected To Play

Ed Reed **made headlines this week** when he announced on a radio show that he had a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The All-Pro safety has not been listed on the injury report, meaning that he has not missed any time in practice. Harbaugh explained that Reed was not on the injury report because he is one of many players dealing with a minor injury, which has not kept him off the field.

"We have probably 25 or 30 guys that have things like that – things that they can play through that don't cost them any time, practice-wise or game-wise," Harbaugh said.

Reed should be in uniform on Sunday, and he said that the injury is not a concern.

"We knew it's nothing to worry about," Reed said on Thursday. "It is what it is. The last few weeks I've been dealing with it. I'm not a pitcher, I'm not throwing anything."

Ngata, Smith, Kemoeatu, McKinnie Listed As Questionable

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (knee), cornerback Jimmy Smith (abs), nose tackle Ma'ake Kemoeatu (knee) and offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie (thigh) are all listed as questionable on the final injury report after being limited participants in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Ngata suffered his injury in last week's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but he was still able to finish. Further evaluation after the game showed that the injury was "minor," which was a bit of good news after the Ravens already lost linebacker Ray Lewis and cornerback Lardarius Webb.

"I am very grateful for that," Harbaugh said on Monday.

Smith and Kemoeatu also got hurt against the Cowboys, and they both sat out Wednesday's practice before returning in a limited capacity later in the week. Kemoeatu told reporters on Friday that he is "good to go" against the Texans.

If Smith is able to play, he is expected to start in place of Webb opposite Cary Williams. If Smith can't play, then Corey Graham would likely start in his place.

McKinnie was a limited participant all week with a thigh injury, but he said that he "feels pretty good." McKinnie has been a backup at left tackle and used in some situations has an additional lineman in jumbo packages.

Harewood Listed As Probable

Offensive lineman Ramon Harewood (head) is listed as probable after being a full participant Friday yet sitting out Thursday's practice.

Harewood was a healthy scratch last week, as veteran Bobbie Williams got the start at left guard.

Texans Corner Joseph Listed As Questionable

Houston's starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph (groin) is questionable after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, but participating in a limited capacity Friday.

Joseph has been battling a groin injury this season, which has been a problem at times during his career. Playing for both the Texans and Bengals over the last three years, Joseph had good games against Flacco and the passing game, notching three interceptions in four games.

"It's flared up on him a couple of times throughout the course of the first six weeks," Texans Head Coach Gary Kubiak said on Wednesday. "We dealt with it a couple of times last year. We know how to manage it."