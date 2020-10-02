Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Washington

Oct 02, 2020 at 05:18 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100220-WPWN
Daniel Kucin Jr./Shawn Hubbard/AP Photos/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: Washington's Chase Young; Right: T Ronnie Stanley

Ravens Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable to play in Sunday's game in Washington.

Stanley is listed with a shoulder issue that kept him out practice Thursday and Friday. He was limited in Wednesday's practice.

If Stanley isn't able to play, the expectation is that veteran D.J. Fluker would step into the left tackle spot, just as he did in Week 1 when Stanley was sidelined near the end of the game with an ankle injury. Stanley has also been listed with a hip ailment.

Fluker was a left tackle in college at Alabama but switched to right tackle in his first couple years in the NFL and has been a right guard since 2015.

"He's a guy who's played well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He was a high pick, a first-round pick coming out at tackle. He plays both sides at tackle, plays both guard, veteran player. He's a heck of a football player. He's got a great attitude, he's worked so hard. If he's called upon, he'll be ready to go."

The Ravens have eight players listed as questionable: Stanley, linebacker L.J. Fort (thigh), running back Justice Hill (thigh), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), wide receiver Chris Moore (finger/thigh), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), and defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow).

Smith was limited Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice Friday. Wolfe didn't practice Thursday but returned on a limited basis Friday.

Washington will be without star rookie pass rusher Chase Young. The No. 2-overall pick was off to a hot start with 2.5 sacks in his first two games but suffered a groin injury last week in Cleveland. Washington also placed defensive tackle Matt Ionnidis on injured reserve this week.

Leading slot wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. (toe) and backup middle linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) have also been ruled out. Running back Bryce Love (knee) has been moved to injured reserve.

Top wide receiver Terry McLaurin (thigh), starting right tackle Morgan Moses (hip), and backup defensive end Ryan Anderson (ankle) are all questionable.

McLaurin has the seventh-most receiving yards in the NFL this season and the most yards after catch (176) of any wide receiver in the league. He did not practice Friday after being limited Thursday.

