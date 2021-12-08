Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Chris Westry Is Full-Go, But Nick Boyle Still Sidelined

The Ravens took a brutal blow Sunday with the loss of Marlon Humphrey for the remainder of the season, but at least the rest of the cornerback unit seems to be rallying.

Chris Westry (thigh), Jimmy Smith (neck) and Tavon Young (illness) all missed multiple days of practice time last week, but they were all on the field Wednesday ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Cleveland Browns. Westry was a full participant and Smith and Young aren't even on the injury report anymore.

Reserve cornerback Kevon Seymour also was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to practice, though he was limited by illness.

Averett did not practice because of a knee issue, which is different from last week's shoulder and ankle ailments that limited him. However, he talked to the media Wednesday and is expected to play.

It remains to be seen who steps into the other starting spot between Westry and Smith. Smith has much more experience, but Westry is an intriguing young player who previously started in Chicago when Averett wasn't able to suit up.

Smith played a season-high 42 defensive snaps against the Steelers after missing the previous two games. The Ravens know what they have in the long-time starter.

"I've seen limited time on the field, that's what I've seen," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Westry. "I love Chris. I think he has a great future; I just want to see him out there."

While the cornerbacks took the field Wednesday, starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell did not practice because of an illness. Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was also sidelined by illness.

Starting safety Brandon Stephens was limited because of a shoulder issue. Safety Chuck Clark was limited in practice because of a personal matter.

Offensively, tight end Nick Boyle is still out. After returning for his first game of the season in Chicago and playing the following week against Cleveland, Boyle didn't practice all last week and didn't play in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens have indicated that it will be an ongoing process, likely for the remainder of the season, to try to help Boyle regain his previous strength following last year's season-ending knee injury.

Other Ravens who didn't practice Wednesday are right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), fullback Patrick Ricard (back), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest), and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (knee).

Right tackle Ja'Wuan James practiced for the first time this season after suffering an Achilles tear in May. He was a full participant.

The Browns are coming off their bye week, which helped a banged-up team get a little healthier, but they still have issues, particularly at tight end. Harrison Bryant (ankle) did not practice and isn't expected to play, and fellow tight ends David Njoku and Stephen Carlson are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.