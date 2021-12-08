Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Chris Westry Is Full-Go, But Nick Boyle Still Sidelined

The Ravens took a brutal blow Sunday with the loss of Marlon Humphrey for the remainder of the season, but at least the rest of the cornerback unit seems to be rallying.

Chris Westry (thigh), Jimmy Smith (neck) and Tavon Young (illness) all missed multiple days of practice time last week, but they were all on the field Wednesday ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Cleveland Browns. Westry was a full participant and Smith and Young aren't even on the injury report anymore.

Reserve cornerback Kevon Seymour also was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to practice, though he was limited by illness.

Averett did not practice because of a knee issue, which is different from last week's shoulder and ankle ailments that limited him. However, he talked to the media Wednesday and is expected to play.

It remains to be seen who steps into the other starting spot between Westry and Smith. Smith has much more experience, but Westry is an intriguing young player who previously started in Chicago when Averett wasn't able to suit up.

Smith played a season-high 42 defensive snaps against the Steelers after missing the previous two games. The Ravens know what they have in the long-time starter.

"I've seen limited time on the field, that's what I've seen," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of Westry. "I love Chris. I think he has a great future; I just want to see him out there."

While the cornerbacks took the field Wednesday, starting defensive lineman Calais Campbell did not practice because of an illness. Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was also sidelined by illness.

Starting safety Brandon Stephens was limited because of a shoulder issue. Safety Chuck Clark was limited in practice because of a personal matter.

Offensively, tight end Nick Boyle is still out. After returning for his first game of the season in Chicago and playing the following week against Cleveland, Boyle didn't practice all last week and didn't play in Pittsburgh.

The Ravens have indicated that it will be an ongoing process, likely for the remainder of the season, to try to help Boyle regain his previous strength following last year's season-ending knee injury.

Other Ravens who didn't practice Wednesday are right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), fullback Patrick Ricard (back), outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest), and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (knee).

Right tackle Ja'Wuan James practiced for the first time this season after suffering an Achilles tear in May. He was a full participant.

The Browns are coming off their bye week, which helped a banged-up team get a little healthier, but they still have issues, particularly at tight end. Harrison Bryant (ankle) did not practice and isn't expected to play, and fellow tight ends David Njoku and Stephen Carlson are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) also did not practice. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot/left shoulder) was a full participant.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Likes Using More Up-Tempo, No-Huddle 

Baltimore isn't focused on the scheduling quirk that brings a quick rematch against the Browns. Pre-snap penalties were a major issue in Pittsburgh. Producing more takeaways remains a goal for Baltimore's defense.
news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is the Solution to His Problems

The Ravens' quarterback is in the toughest stretch of his young career, and it's for a multitude of reasons.
news

Right Tackle Ja'Wuan James Returns to Practice

Former first-round draft pick Ja'Wuan James, who spent five seasons as Miami's starting right tackle, has been cleared to practice for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles in May.
news

Mailbag: How Can Lamar Jackson Break Out of His Slump?

What's the plan at cornerback? What's been developed to beat Cover-0? What are the Ravens' odds of winning out?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Tumble After Stumble in Pittsburgh

The Ravens (8-4) are now outside the top 10 in three of the six major power rankings, falling as low as No. 13.
news

Late for Work 12/8: Pundits Debate Reasons for Ravens' Offensive Slump

Do changes need to be made on the offensive line? The Ravens have persevered and the fans should follow their lead.
news

Bradley Bozeman Named Ravens' Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

For the second-straight year, Baltimore Ravens C Bradley Bozeman has been designated as the team's nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide.
news

Eisenberg: More Worried About Ravens' Offense or Defense?

The Ravens have generated plenty to worry about all season while navigating a fearsome run of injuries and a long gauntlet of close games and unpredictable performances. But the challenges are persistent.
news

Late for Work 12/7: Are Ravens Still a Serious Postseason Threat Without Marlon Humphrey?

The Ravens the least-healthiest team in the NFL. Five available cornerbacks the Ravens could target. Lamar Jackson is named one of the most intriguing quarterbacks to watch down the stretch.
news

News & Notes: Devonta Freeman Looks Ready for a Strong Finish

The Steelers weren't flagged for lining up offsides on the Ravens' decisive two-point conversion attempt. Rashod Bateman was shutout for the first time against Pittsburgh. John Harbaugh decided he would go for two points long before Baltimore scored its final touchdown.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is Out for the Rest of the Season

The Ravens' top cornerback suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
