Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sent Home With Sickness

The Ravens' week of preparation for the Chicago Bears just got a little harder as Lamar Jackson was sent home sick Wednesday.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said it is not related to COVID-19. Starting center Bradley Bozeman is also out Wednesday because of a sickness.

"Lamar and Bozeman are both sick so you won't see them out there [on the practice field] today," Harbaugh said. "They both got sent home. It's not COVID. Just sick."

It's the third time that Jackson has missed a practice due to illness this season. He sat out one practice before the team's Week 3 game in Detroit and one before the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson also missed two practices before the Week 4 Denver Broncos game because of back soreness. The Ravens won all three games.

The Ravens are hoping to get running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) back on the field this week in Chicago. Murray is practicing for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 6 against the Chargers.