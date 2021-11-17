Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sent Home With Sickness

Nov 17, 2021 at 01:26 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111721-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: QB Lamar Jackson; Right: C Bradley Bozeman

The Ravens' week of preparation for the Chicago Bears just got a little harder as Lamar Jackson was sent home sick Wednesday.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said it is not related to COVID-19. Starting center Bradley Bozeman is also out Wednesday because of a sickness.

"Lamar and Bozeman are both sick so you won't see them out there [on the practice field] today," Harbaugh said. "They both got sent home. It's not COVID. Just sick."

It's the third time that Jackson has missed a practice due to illness this season. He sat out one practice before the team's Week 3 game in Detroit and one before the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jackson also missed two practices before the Week 4 Denver Broncos game because of back soreness. The Ravens won all three games.

The Ravens are hoping to get running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) back on the field this week in Chicago. Murray is practicing for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 6 against the Chargers.

Asked what Murray's chances are for playing against the Bears, Harbaugh said it will be based on how he practices this week. The Ravens waived fellow veteran running back Le'Veon Bell this week because they were tight on roster spots.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How Will Greg Roman Adjust After Ugly Miami Game?

How can the offense get to the line faster? What's the problem with the offensive line and how can it improve? Will the Ravens add a defensive lineman after the Derek Wolfe loss?
news

Ravens Sign Defensive Tackle To Practice Squad

Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack has joined Baltimore's practice squad, adding depth with Derek Wolfe out for the season and Brandon Williams dealing with a shoulder injury. 
news

Late for Work 11/17: Ravens Have Earned Trust in Topsy-Turvy NFL

Do Ravens' Defensive Issues Dampen Optimism About Team Going Forward? Ravens midseason superlatives.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Fall But Remain Consensus Top-10 Team

The Ravens tumbled after their 22-10 loss in Miami, but they're still very much in the hunt.
news

Ravens Release Le'Veon Bell, Who Tweets His Appreciation

Veteran running back Le'Veon Bell has reportedly been released after playing five games with the Ravens. 
news

Eisenberg: The Ravens' Season Is Just Beginning

The fact that they haven't played a down against the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns is the biggest reason their season effectively hasn't started yet.
news

Late for Work 11/16: Four Stats Ravens Need in Second Half of Season

Tim Tebow says Lamar Jackson is still in a great position to win MVP despite loss to the Dolphins. Should the Ravens prioritize the offensive line or defensive line in the draft?
news

News & Notes: Updates On Tavon Young, Other Injuries

John Harbaugh discusses Patrick Queen's missed fumble recovery after his strip sack. The film review following the Miami game showed a 'myriad of mistakes.' What Ty'Son Williams needs to do to see more playing time.
news

Derek Wolfe Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season

The Ravens defensive lineman has been dealing with a training camp back injury that still isn't right.
news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is Getting Valuable Lessons

The Miami Dolphins threw a relentless 'Cover 0' blitz at the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, and it's something the young quarterback can learn from.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' T.J. Watt Injured in Costly Tie Against Detroit

Baker Mayfield says 'obviously something's wrong' with the Browns. The bye week was good to the Bengals.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising