Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Starting Offensive Line Is Banged Up

Dec 15, 2021 at 06:43 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121521-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: OT Alejandro Villanueva; Right: G Ben Powers

The Ravens returned to the practice field Wednesday, but three offensive linemen who started Sunday were not on the field.

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), left guard Ben Powers (foot), and right tackle Tyre Phillips (illness) did not practice Wednesday. Phillips has been starting in place of Patrick Mekari. The offensive line depth took another hit Monday when backup center Trystan Colon was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19.

The good news is starting right Patrick Mekari (hand), who did not play in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, did return to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Mekari's versatility along the offensive line is a valuable asset for the Ravens, and he return to action would be a major lift. He has been the starting right tackle most of the season, and he can play both guard and center.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) and tight end Nick Boyle (knee), who have missed the last two games, were also limited in Wednesday's practice.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice as Head Coach John Harbaugh announced would happen before practice. Defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh) did not practice after playing just six snaps against the Browns before he was injured.

Other Ravens who did not practice due to injury were Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee), who missed his first game of the season against Cleveland, starting cornerback Chris Westry (knee) and rookie wide receiver Tylan Wallace (concussion).

Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) was a full participant, an indication he may be close to returning. Outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Tavon Young were given rest days.

For the Packers, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) did not practice, but he has been playing at an All-Pro level with an injured toe most of the season. Starting right tackle Billy Turner (knee) did not practice, nor did tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion).

Starting running back Aaron Jones (knee), starting wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling (back), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) were limited.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Being 'Extra Cautious' With COVID-19

Rashod Bateman remains focused regardless of how often he's targeted. Justin Houston says controlling Aaron Rodgers begins with limiting Green Bay's rushing attack. The return of Tony Jefferson brings good vibes into the building.
news

Lamar Jackson Not Practicing Wednesday, Still Day-to-Day

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens will not hold Lamar Jackson back if he's able to play just because a huge game against the Bengals looms.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran QB Josh Johnson to 53-Man Roster

With Lamar Jackson 'day-to-day' with an ankle injury, the Ravens have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to the 53-man roster. 
news

Mailbag: How Does the Game-Plan Change With Tyler Huntley?

What is Rashod Bateman's ceiling? Will the Ravens still make the playoffs? Is it worth risking Lamar Jackson's health?
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Slide After Falling to Browns

After sitting at No. 4 by some outlets two weeks ago, the Ravens have dropped all the way to No. 16 in NFL.com's rankings.
news

Late for Work 12/15: Would Huge Contract for Lamar Jackson Hinder Ravens?

John Harbaugh is praised for his in-game decisions against the Browns. ESPN writer doesn't think the Ravens can make a deep playoff run. Justin Tucker is PressBox's Mo Gaba Sportsperson of the Year.
news

Baltimore Ravens Extend Broadcast Partnership

The Baltimore Ravens have extended their current television and radio agreements with Hearst Television-owned WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM/101.5 FM and 98 Rock through the 2026 season.
news

Trystan Colon Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Backup center Trystan Colon, who has appeared in nine games this season, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Eisenberg: This Isn't a Doomsday Scenario After All

The status of Lamar Jackson's ankle surely will dominate all chatter about the Ravens this week, but I don't believe a wave of code-red panic is poised to roll through, like a violent thunderstorm, if Jackson can't go.
news

Late for Work 12/14: Is Starting Tyler Huntley Against Packers the Best Move for Big Picture?

Some pundits say it's time for Ravens to panic, while others still see them winning the division. The Ravens select an offensive tackle in Todd McShay's mock draft. Former NFL referee Terry McAulay says the Ravens' onside kick in Cleveland was illegal.
news

News & Notes: Injury Updates on Calais Campbell, Sammy Watkins, Pat Ricard and Nick Boyle

A knee injury limited Sammy Watkins' playing time against the Browns. John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Patrick Ricard and Nick Boyle. Baltimore's secondary played well in its first game since Marlon Humphrey's season-ending injury. 
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising