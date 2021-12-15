Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Starting Offensive Line Is Banged Up

The Ravens returned to the practice field Wednesday, but three offensive linemen who started Sunday were not on the field.

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), left guard Ben Powers (foot), and right tackle Tyre Phillips (illness) did not practice Wednesday. Phillips has been starting in place of Patrick Mekari. The offensive line depth took another hit Monday when backup center Trystan Colon was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19.

The good news is starting right Patrick Mekari (hand), who did not play in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, did return to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Mekari's versatility along the offensive line is a valuable asset for the Ravens, and he return to action would be a major lift. He has been the starting right tackle most of the season, and he can play both guard and center.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) and tight end Nick Boyle (knee), who have missed the last two games, were also limited in Wednesday's practice.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice as Head Coach John Harbaugh announced would happen before practice. Defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh) did not practice after playing just six snaps against the Browns before he was injured.

Other Ravens who did not practice due to injury were Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee), who missed his first game of the season against Cleveland, starting cornerback Chris Westry (knee) and rookie wide receiver Tylan Wallace (concussion).

Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) was a full participant, an indication he may be close to returning. Outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerback Tavon Young were given rest days.

For the Packers, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) did not practice, but he has been playing at an All-Pro level with an injured toe most of the season. Starting right tackle Billy Turner (knee) did not practice, nor did tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion).