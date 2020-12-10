Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns

The Ravens held their first practice of the week Thursday to prepare for an important Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns, and four players did not participate due to injury.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin), safety/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion) and cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh) did not practice.

Smith did not play against the Dallas Cowboys, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said he might be available to play against the Browns, even if he didn't practice this week. Smith's progress will be monitored leading up to the game.

Washington and Williams also missed the Dallas game, while Levine did play Tuesday night. Levine missed one game this season against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, but he has been one of the team's most durable players on special teams over the years.

Four other Ravens missed practice for non-injury reasons – defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and cornerback Marcus Peters. Campbell played in his first game back in weeks against Dallas and is still working his way back to full strength.

"He got through it healthy," Harbaugh said. "He was coming off of COVID-19/Reserve, and then he had had the calf strain previous to that. So, I think just with time, he should continue to get better and better. He'll be working on it this week."

For the Browns, starting cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) did not practice. Ward has missed Cleveland's last two games.