Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Eagles

The Ravens haven't had their starting offensive line since Week 3 but are hopeful that they'll be back at full strength for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Starting right guard Tyre Phillips returned to the practice field on a limited basis Wednesday after missing Sunday's game against Cincinnati due to a shoulder injury. Phillips didn't practice at all last week. Patrick Mekhari started, and Ben Powers worked in at the right guard spot as well.

However, left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with his shoulder ailment. Stanley didn't miss a practice last week before returning to the lineup following his absence against Washington.

Lamar Jackson was also back at practice Wednesday and told reporters he expects to practice all week after missing two practices last week (knee/illness).

Defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), cornerbacks Marcus Peters (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (knee) and defensive end Calais Campbell (not injury related) also did not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver/special teamer Chris Moore (finger/thigh) was limited.

The Eagles are also getting healthier, as veteran wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson both practiced Wednesday as limited participants.

Jeffery hasn't played this season and Jackson suited up for three games, making 10 catches for 121 yards. Instead, Travis Fulgham started last week against the Steelers and made 10 grabs for 152 yards and one touchdown.