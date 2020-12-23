Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Giants

Nine Ravens sat out practice Wednesday as Baltimore continues to try to get healthy down the stretch run.

The Ravens who did not practice are wide receiver Dez Bryant (thigh), defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), tackle Tyre Phillips (concussion), center/guard Matt Skura (back), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) and linebacker Kristian Welch (foot). Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) was limited.

Campbell is still trying to get to full strength after getting Sunday's game against the Jaguars off. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Campbell could have played, but that it was his decision to give the veteran rest.

"It just felt like having another guy 100 percent was better than Calais not 100 percent, and with football still in front of us. Short term and long term, it felt like it was the best decision to make, but he did want to play," Harbaugh said.

"We'll see how he does this week. I think he's doing really well. It's just going to be a decision [of] not really whether he can play or not, but whether it's the best thing for us to make us the best defense now, and in the next week or so."