Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Giants

Dec 23, 2020 at 06:15 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122320-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Adam Hunger/Baltimore Ravens Photos/AP Photos
Left: DE Calais Campbell; Right: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Nine Ravens sat out practice Wednesday as Baltimore continues to try to get healthy down the stretch run.

The Ravens who did not practice are wide receiver Dez Bryant (thigh), defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), tackle Tyre Phillips (concussion), center/guard Matt Skura (back), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) and linebacker Kristian Welch (foot). Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) was limited.

Campbell is still trying to get to full strength after getting Sunday's game against the Jaguars off. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Campbell could have played, but that it was his decision to give the veteran rest.

"It just felt like having another guy 100 percent was better than Calais not 100 percent, and with football still in front of us. Short term and long term, it felt like it was the best decision to make, but he did want to play," Harbaugh said.

"We'll see how he does this week. I think he's doing really well. It's just going to be a decision [of] not really whether he can play or not, but whether it's the best thing for us to make us the best defense now, and in the next week or so."

The Ravens' cornerback situation is one to continue to monitor as Peters and Smith are sidelined. While Phillips' "Fumble Rumble" is still getting acclaim, he's dealing with a concussion suffered at the end of the run.

The Giants have five players who were limited in Wednesday's practice, including Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram (calf) and quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle).

It's to be determined whether Jones or Colt McCoy will start at quarterback Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Giants Head Coach Joe Judge said they would have Jones practice some Wednesday and evaluate his progress afterwards. That means the Ravens are preparing for two quarterbacks this week.

"Daniel Jones has played well, but then you plug in Colt McCoy, and it really hasn't been much of a fall off," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "Even with all the things [Jones] can do throwing the football, he also can run; he's pretty agile as far as escaping. I think the only difference between the two is maybe just Colt McCoy is really not as much of a runner."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Focused on Winning, Not Help Needed

The Ravens aren't sure which Giants quarterback they will see. Baltimore's backup quarterback situation is in flux. Back-to-back Pro Bowls lift Marlon Humphrey's stature.
news

Lamar Jackson Reacts to Not Making the Pro Bowl

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's 'cool with it' and that there are a lot of great quarterbacks in the AFC.
news

Mailbag: Are Ravens the NFL's Most Battle-Tested Team?

Is the pass rush similar to last year? Will the Ravens keep Yannick Ngakoue? Will the Ravens use Tyre Phillips in goal-line situations?
news

Late for Work 12/23: Pundits Believe Jackson Is Regaining His MVP Form

Ravens continue to rise in the power rankings. Colin Cowherd revisits his 16-0 prediction. Ravens add a first-round edge rusher in the latest 2021 mock draft.
news

Rookie Class Is Playing a Big Role Down the Stretch

The Ravens' quest to make the playoffs is being aided by a 2020 rookie class that has risen to the occasion.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Games Have Been More Fun Than Scoreboard-Watching

The Ravens could finish 11-5 and not get into the playoffs, but their job is to pay no attention to any of that and focus on what they can control.
news

Late for Work 12/22: Multiple Teams Looking at Wink Martindale as Head Coach Candidate

'Hollywood' Brown is coming on strong down the stretch. With his second Pro Bowl selection, Orlando Brown Jr. continues to be a 'great story.' The Ravens are one of the five teams most likely to win the Super Bowl. 
news

Ravens Have Seven Pro Bowlers in 2020

While it's not the dozen from last year, Baltimore has a solid showing with seven Pro Bowlers, all of which have been previously.
news

News & Notes: Rooting for Steelers Can't Be Avoided

Mark Ingram II handles his healthy scratch like a professional. Anthony Averett played like a starting caliber cornerback. Ravens have enjoyed recent success drawing pass interference penalties. 
news

Ravens Place Defensive Back on Injured Reserve; Activate Two Players

Baltimore placed Davontae Harris on injured reserve and activated wide receiver Chris Moore and Geno Stone.
news

Around the AFC North: Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly Plans to Play in 2021

Myles Garrett says he's still not 100 percent after his bout with COVID-19. Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor attempts to stay positive while facing another possible two-win season. 

Advertising