Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Giants

Nine Ravens sat out practice Wednesday as Baltimore continues to try to get healthy down the stretch run.
The Ravens who did not practice are wide receiver Dez Bryant (thigh), defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), tackle Tyre Phillips (concussion), center/guard Matt Skura (back), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) and linebacker Kristian Welch (foot). Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) was limited.
Campbell is still trying to get to full strength after getting Sunday's game against the Jaguars off. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Campbell could have played, but that it was his decision to give the veteran rest.
"It just felt like having another guy 100 percent was better than Calais not 100 percent, and with football still in front of us. Short term and long term, it felt like it was the best decision to make, but he did want to play," Harbaugh said.
"We'll see how he does this week. I think he's doing really well. It's just going to be a decision [of] not really whether he can play or not, but whether it's the best thing for us to make us the best defense now, and in the next week or so."
The Ravens' cornerback situation is one to continue to monitor as Peters and Smith are sidelined. While Phillips' "Fumble Rumble" is still getting acclaim, he's dealing with a concussion suffered at the end of the run.
The Giants have five players who were limited in Wednesday's practice, including Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram (calf) and quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle).
It's to be determined whether Jones or Colt McCoy will start at quarterback Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Giants Head Coach Joe Judge said they would have Jones practice some Wednesday and evaluate his progress afterwards. That means the Ravens are preparing for two quarterbacks this week.
"Daniel Jones has played well, but then you plug in Colt McCoy, and it really hasn't been much of a fall off," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "Even with all the things [Jones] can do throwing the football, he also can run; he's pretty agile as far as escaping. I think the only difference between the two is maybe just Colt McCoy is really not as much of a runner."