Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Washington

Even without Young, Washington has the personnel to put pressure on Lamar Jackson. The team has 13 sacks and Ryan Kerrigan (two sacks) and Montez Sweat (two sacks) are proven pass rushers. The Redskins have five first-round picks on their defensive line: Young, Kerrigan, Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

But if Young doesn't play, Washington will miss him. The No. 2-overall pick in this year's draft has lived up to expectations and can wreck a play at any time.

"If Chase plays, that's a guy we have to be alert for," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "But Ryan Kerrigan has done a great job over the course of his career, too. Montez Sweat is a first-round pick. (They have) two first-round tackles. Those guys are just tremendous players. They play hard, they're very physical. That's one of the challenges when you go against Washington. They have a tremendous front and (Defensive Coordinator) Jack Del Rio does a great job with their defense. Of course, (Head Coach) Ron Rivera is a defensive coach, so they know what they're doing."

The Ravens have a short practice week after playing Monday night, but all 53 players on the roster practiced Wednesday. Five players were limited participants – left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), inside linebacker L.J. Fort (thigh), defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) and defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen).