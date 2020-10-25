Who to Root for During the Ravens' Bye

One of the best parts of the bye week is being able to watch some other teams play knowing that one team has to lose. Well, they could tie, but still …

Here's who to root for in Week 7 as the Ravens enjoy their bye and you get some much-needed R&R after that anxiety-inducing win in Philly last Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) at Tennessee Titans (5-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

This is the game of the week. Two of the three remaining undefeated teams (Seahawks are the other) square off. The Steelers are riding high after a blowout win over the Browns, and their offense and defense are both clicking. Look out for rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool. Meanwhile, the Titans are coming off a thrilling comeback win over the rival Texans in which running back Derrick Henry completely took over the game. Can the Steelers' big, physical defense overthrow King Henry? A Steelers loss would put first place in the AFC North on the line next week.

Root for: Titans

Buffalo Bills (4-2) at New York Jets (0-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Bills have lost back-to-back games, but the Jets are one of the worst teams in the NFL. Buffalo is currently leading the AFC East and looks to be a team that will either win the division or at least be in contention for a wild-card spot. It's a longshot, but you can always hope for an upset here. This game becomes more interesting if Joe Flacco starts for the Jets again (it's unclear at the moment). He went 21-of-44 for 186 yards and a touchdown last week against Miami.

Root for: Jets

Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Browns have beaten everybody they've faced outside the AFC North. They got clobbered by the Ravens and Steelers. Next up is the Bengals, who nearly knocked off the Indianapolis Colts last week. It's a matchup of No. 1-overall quarterbacks between Baker Mayfield, who is struggling with turnovers, and Joe Burrow, who is struggling with protection. The Browns were riding a four-game winning streak before getting routed in Pittsburgh, and further troubles would help make it a two-team race in the AFC North.

Root for: Bengals

San Francisco 49ers (3-3) at New England Patriots (2-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

The Patriots are below .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2002. The last time they didn't go to the playoffs was in 2008 when they were 11-5 and still squeezed out. Before then, it was 2002. A loss to the 49ers would raise concern in New England that they may not make it to the postseason this year in the post-Tom Brady era.

Root for: 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) at Denver Broncos (2-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

The Chiefs are probably the top threat to deny the Ravens a first-round bye, especially considering they already beat Baltimore in Week 3. Every loss for the Chiefs is a good thing for the Ravens. The Broncos are pesky, having won two straight games including a gritty 18-12 victory over the Patriots last week.

Root for: Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-2)