Wide Receiver Room Set for Makeover

The Ravens have a top-flight offensive line, a strong tight end group, and a potentially lethal running back combination in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. However, the wide receiver position needs to be addressed. If that piece of the puzzle is completed, Head Coach John Harbaugh will be even more optimistic about where the offense is headed.

"The one area that needs to be built is the wide receiver room, so that will be a new room, basically. There will be pieces of it still there – you know the guys – and then we'll be adding a lot of pieces to that room, and there [will] be competition, too. That'll be the room that will start together in this new offense, and we'll build with those guys. So, I think you're talking about 75% of the offense is intact, and 25% – and it's all in the same room – will be new. The wide receiver room can be built up, and those are pieces we can give Lamar and give him a chance to really thrive."