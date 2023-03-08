Mailbag: What Happens If Lamar Jackson Signs an Offer Sheet?

Mink: I think the notion that the Ravens "won't pay" Lamar Jackson is false. The Ravens want to pay Jackson. They just haven't agreed on the numbers.

To your point, the question is: What is Jackson worth? It's whatever the market dictates. That's what both sides are about to get a better idea of since, starting March 13, Jackson will be free to negotiate with other teams under the non-exclusive franchise tag.

We don't know what the Ravens' current offer is, but according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen back in August (before the 2022 season), it was a deal worth around $250 million with more guaranteed money than Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, but less than Deshaun Watson's fully-guaranteed $230 million. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported that Jackson wants more guaranteed than Watson. Again, these are just reports.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Ravens have tried "all sorts of ways to get Lamar Jackson to respond and take some sort of deal that would make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL."

Obviously, Jackson and the Ravens haven't agreed on what his value is because we don't have a deal yet. It's certainly not uncommon for two sides in contract negotiations to differ in their opinion of worth. In countless instances when free agents haven't come to an agreement prior to free agency opening, they test the market and either leave or realize their best offer was already on the table. Or the two sides use that process to find a middle ground.

The Ravens and Jackson haven't been able to find a sweet spot that works for both sides yet, but the market could help an agreement after two years of negotiations. That's certainly the hope, as General Manager Eric DeCosta made clear with his statement yesterday.