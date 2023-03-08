Mailbag: What Happens If Lamar Jackson Signs an Offer Sheet?

Mar 08, 2023 at 02:24 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030823-Lamar2
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Mink: I think the notion that the Ravens "won't pay" Lamar Jackson is false. The Ravens want to pay Jackson. They just haven't agreed on the numbers.

To your point, the question is: What is Jackson worth? It's whatever the market dictates. That's what both sides are about to get a better idea of since, starting March 13, Jackson will be free to negotiate with other teams under the non-exclusive franchise tag.

We don't know what the Ravens' current offer is, but according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen back in August (before the 2022 season), it was a deal worth around $250 million with more guaranteed money than Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, but less than Deshaun Watson's fully-guaranteed $230 million. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported that Jackson wants more guaranteed than Watson. Again, these are just reports.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Ravens have tried "all sorts of ways to get Lamar Jackson to respond and take some sort of deal that would make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL."

Obviously, Jackson and the Ravens haven't agreed on what his value is because we don't have a deal yet. It's certainly not uncommon for two sides in contract negotiations to differ in their opinion of worth. In countless instances when free agents haven't come to an agreement prior to free agency opening, they test the market and either leave or realize their best offer was already on the table. Or the two sides use that process to find a middle ground.

The Ravens and Jackson haven't been able to find a sweet spot that works for both sides yet, but the market could help an agreement after two years of negotiations. That's certainly the hope, as General Manager Eric DeCosta made clear with his statement yesterday.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens," DeCosta said. "Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come."

Mink: If Jackson signs an offer sheet from another team, the Ravens have the opportunity to match that offer. If the Ravens pass, they get that team's next two first-round picks.

What the Ravens do will depend upon what that offer sheet is. As stated above, I believe the Ravens want to keep Jackson in Baltimore. So if the offer sheet he signs with another team is close to the Ravens' standing offer or at a number they're willing to go to, they'll match it. If it's beyond what Baltimore is comfortable with, the Ravens will take the two first-rounders.

Mink: I think the Ravens will explore all avenues for acquiring wide receivers this offseason. The free-agent market for wideouts is being bolstered by cap casualties. DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly on the trade market, and others will probably join him. And of course there's the draft.

How aggressive the Ravens can be in the wide receiver market depends largely upon Jackson's contract, but at the $32.5 million non-exclusive tag, there should be enough wiggle room in there (after Baltimore makes some more tough decisions to clear cap space) to grab a free-agent wideout.

I think the Ravens will draft a wide receiver at least in the first three rounds. They won't be boxed into taking one in the first round, but it seems likely that at least one of the top wideouts will be available at No. 22 and it's certainly a possibility that they go in that direction.

Mink: Rashod Bateman will be back and both DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh were very optimistic about his health after getting foot surgery last season. They both said they expect Bateman to have a big year in Todd Monken's new offense.

I think the Ravens will sign or re-sign another (primarily) outside wide receiver in free agency. That could include bringing back Demarcus Robinson or pursuing an unrestricted free agent. I expect the Ravens to draft a wide receiver early. Combine that with a return of Devin Duvernay and the Ravens should have a lot of competition for their No. 2/3 wide receiver spots.

Related Content

news

Ravens Hire Chuck Smith as Outside Linebackers Coach

Chuck Smith has more than 20 years of experience developing and operating a pass rush training program used by many professional and collegiate players and coaches.

news

Late for Work 3/8: Multiple Teams Reportedly Won't Pursue Lamar Jackson. Who's Left, What Could Deals Look Like?

Why the Falcons' supposed interest in Jackson never made sense. Robert Griffin III says the Ravens hope the non-exclusive franchise tag will speed up stalled negotiations with Jackson. Peter King proposes a short-term deal for Jackson to stay in Baltimore. How tagging Jackson affects the salary cap.

news

Ravens Use Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson

The Ravens used the non-exclusive tag on Lamar Jackson, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

news

Dennard Wilson Named Ravens Defensive Backs Coach

The Ravens have hired Dennard Wilson, formerly with the Eagles, as their defensive backs coach.

news

Late for Work 3/7: Pundits Discuss Franchise Tag Debate, Falcons' Potential Interest in Lamar Jackson

The Ravens are named one of the best fits for Anthony Richardson. Would the Ravens have interest in trading for Courtland Sutton or Allen Robinson? Marcus Peters is named one of the best value free agents.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Say They Aren't Trading Tee Higgins

Will the Browns trade Nick Chubb? A top receiver prospect wants the Steelers to come get him.

news

Ravens' Dr. Andrew Tucker Wins Prestigious Award

Dr. Andrew Tucker has been recognized as an outstanding NFL team physician by PFATS.

news

Late for Work 3/6: Ravens Reportedly Considering Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson

PFF considers non-exclusive franchise tag scenarios where the Ravens land two first-round picks. Quentin Johnston continues to be heavily mocked to the Ravens at No. 22. Wide receivers at the Combine talk splash plays, something the Ravens are looking for in the new Todd Monken offense.

news

How the Top Wide Receivers Performed at the Combine

Zay Flowers impressed with his 40-yard dash while Jordan Addison ran slower than expected.

news

Maryland Cornerbacks Dazzle With Blazing Speed at Combine

Maryland cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett put on a show Friday at the Combine with a dazzling display of athleticism.

news

Could the Ravens Draft Bijan Robinson? They're Not Opposed

It would seem unlikely that Baltimore would spend a first-round pick on a running back, but Mel Kiper Jr. may be sweating.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising