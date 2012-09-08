Will Ray Rice Run On The Bengals?

Sep 08, 2012 at 06:45 AM
08_RiceVsBengals_news.jpg


Running back Ray Rice started and ended the Ravens' division-clinching win in Cincinnati last year.

On the fourth play of the game, he romped 70 yards to the end zone. In the fourth quarter, he scored the game winner with a 51-yard touchdown gallop.

Earlier in the year, when Cincinnati visited M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens Pro Bowler ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

So if there was one team last year that Rice smoked, it was the Bengals.

But much has changed in the Ravens offense this preseason. It led the AFC in pass attempts and passing yards while Rice saw just 10 carries in the four games.

So will the Ravens hand the ball off to Rice this week in hopes of a sequel? Or will they continue with their pass-heavy preseason ways on Monday Night Football?

"I go into every game expecting a lot of carries," Rice said. "That's just me, the feeling as a running back. … But everything's all about the game plan.

"Against a great defense like that, you pick and choose when you run the ball. You can't just say, 'Every play we're going to pound at them.' That's not smart. I think we have a great plan to where we will run the ball, but obviously it'll all start with just executing what we have at hand."

This preseason, Rice saw less than half the preseason carries he got last year. Rice didn't feel that was a problem. He said he got plenty of live reps in the Ravens' demanding practices.

Rice has been totally on-board with the Ravens' shifting offense that airs the ball out and moves quickly in an effort to tire opponents instead of grounding and pounding them.

"I always felt that as a running back, you'll evolve with the change," Rice said. "And being that I've caught the ball really well, and I think I fit well with this offense, whatever it is – whether it's running the ball [or] passing."

Rice didn't amass a ton of production as a receiver last year against the Bengals. He had five catches for 53 yards in their first meeting, then just two snags for 8 yards the second time around.

Conventional wisdom would say he shouldn't have had lot of success on the ground either. Cincinnati had one of the top run defenses last year, despite how Rice's performances dented its stats. The Bengals finished 10th in the NFL, allowing only 12 more rushing yards per game than the Ravens.

So how was Rice able to have two huge days against them?

"You don't just run at a group like that; you scheme-up runs like that," Rice said.

Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron gave Rice and the offensive linemen credit.

"I'd like to say it was a great scheme, it was a great game plan," Cameron said. "[But] it really was discipline. If you go back and look at those plays, it was discipline on Ray's part of running his track and his course, reading his key and then every guy getting their guy blocked."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Expect to See Tom Brady at His Best

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have lost four of their last five, but the Ravens aren't letting their guard down facing the G.O.A.T

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers TNF

Here's how to tune into Thursday night's Week 8 game against the Buccaneers on Amazon Prime.

news

Late for Work 10/25: Cooled Ravens Offense Has Issues to Figure Out

Could Ben Cleveland be on the trade block? Praise for Patrick Queen and Kyle Hamilton.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Appreciates Respect He Gets From Tom Brady

Lamar Jackson does hip wiggle to show he's feeling no pain. Kyle Hamilton takes a 'big step' with his performance against the Browns. Red zone improvement is the biggest offensive change that Jackson wants to see.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 7 vs. Browns

Gus Edwards' power has not diminished. Patrick Queen is a run-stopping rocket. The trick play with Lamar Jackson should have been a touchdown.

news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Sets NFL Record as Bengals Keep Pace With Ravens

Steelers reportedly won't trade Chase Claypool 'barring a shift'. There was angry yelling between players in Cleveland's locker room following the loss to Baltimore.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 7 vs. Browns

Gus Edwards played about a third of the snaps but had his number called often. Patrick Mekari's versatility came up big. Justin Houston made the most of just 16 snaps.

news

Late for Work 10/24: Ravens 'Survive' in Win Over Browns

Media credits special teams for "saving the day." Fourth down decisions by Head Coach John Harbaugh aren't questioned after both were successful on Sunday.

news

What the Browns Said After Loss to Ravens

The Browns were not happy with the officiating. Cleveland defenders talk about their approach against Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens Win Over Browns

The Ravens found a way to win, even if it was still scary. Gus Edwards is the hammer the Ravens needed. The passing offense needs more solutions when Mark Andrews isn't it.

news

Gus 'The Bus' Edwards Rolls in His Return

Scoring two touchdowns in his first game since returning from knee surgery, Gus "The Bus" Edwards was ready to roll.

news

Malik Harrison's Face Makes Game-Saving Block As Ravens Survive Fourth Quarter

Malik Harrison made a big special teams play to preserve Baltimore's 23-20 victory, blocking a potential game-tying field goal that deflected off his facemask.

Find Tickets
Advertising