Wednesday, May 13, 2020

With the Ravens' Help, Gordon Ramsay Transformed Ellicott City

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051320_Ramsey
Twitter: TorreySmithWR/Baltimore Ravens
Former WR Torrey Smith and his son chat with Gordon Ramsey

Gordon Ramsay usually swoops in and out to rescue a restaurant in 24 hours. After all, that's why his show is called "24 Hours to Hell and Back".

For Ellicott City, however, Ramsay changed the rules to help on a much larger level – and the Ravens pitched in.

Ramsay came to the quaint Maryland town in February and the episode aired Tuesday night. The show specifically helped three businesses on Main Street – Little Market Café, Jaxon Edwin and the newly-merged Phoenix Brewing Company.

Employees of the restaurant came to M&T Bank Stadium for a reveal of what to expect from the show.

Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith chipped in and brought along his son.

Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. and the University of Maryland football team also got involved, along with a whole lot of volunteers.

Ellicott City was ravaged by two separate flash floods in 2016 and 2018. The first resulted in the deaths of Jessica Watsula and Joseph Blevins, and the second took the life of National Guardsman Sgt. Eddison Hermond. It caused devastating damage to the main street of the town and its many bustling businesses.

Things are looking a lot better now …

