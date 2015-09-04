 Skip to main content
WR Daniel Brown A Practice Squad Candidate After Big Finale

Sep 04, 2015 at 06:16 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

04_DanielBrown_news.jpg


Daniel Brown saved his best for last in the preseason.

The undrafted rookie receiver made a late case for himself* *with two huge plays near the end of Thursday's preseason finale in Atlanta. Brown blocked a punt with less than a minute to play and the Ravens trailing by seven points. He followed that up with a 10-yard touchdown catch two plays later.

The late-game heroics weren't enough to keep Brown on the 53-man squad – he was released Friday morning – but he's a candidate to land back on the team's 10-man practice squad.

"I think it puts him in conversation for practice squad," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday night. "Sometimes guys just need an opportunity, and that's what he's got."

Brown entered training camp as a longshot to make the team. The competition as receiver has been tight, but his ability to make an impact on offense and special teams is critical for practice squad players.

By putting himself in the practice squad mix, Brown has already come a long way from being an undrafted prospect out of James Madison.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Brown said. "You never know what to expect.  I just give it my best, and when my number is called I have to rise to the occasion and make the play. It definitely feels great coming from a small school to be competing in this league."

Brown is now in store for a nerve-wracking 48 hours. He'd likely want to be claimed off waivers because he'd be on a full-squad roster. If the Ravens try to get Brown on the practice squad, however, he would have to clear waivers to be available for Baltimore to sign.

"Regardless of what happens, even being part of this organization has been a blast and an experience of a lifetime," Brown said. "Making plays always makes it that much more memorable, but it's an experience I'll always remember."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

