Zach Orr Turned Down Others to Stay in Baltimore

Orr said things moved fast last week. He got a call on Monday, the day after the Ravens' AFC Championship game loss, to interview with the Packers. Orr knocked that interview out of the park as well, and reportedly had an offer from the Packers to be their defensive coordinator.

Head Coach John Harbaugh called Orr into his office last Wednesday to tell him he was offering him the defensive coordinator job and Orr accepted on the spot.

"I'm thankful and grateful, excited that the organization and Coach Harbaugh have trust in me for this position," Orr said. "Now I'm determined to go get the job done and help in any way I can."

The Ravens were the first team that called Orr when he went undrafted in 2014. They gave him his shot as a player, and he blossomed into a full-time defensive starter in his third season.

When Orr's career was forced to end early due to a congenital neck/spine condition, Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti called Orr to tell him the Ravens wanted to keep him on staff in another capacity. That was the start of his coaching career that has now, seven years later, made him the NFL's second-youngest defensive coordinator at 31 years old.