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Zay Flowers, Nnamdi Madubuike Playing vs. Cowboys in Brazil

Sep 27, 2026 at 02:59 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Zay Flowers (left) and DL Nnamdi Madubuike (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers (left) and DL Nnamdi Madubuike (right)

The Ravens got some key pieces back on the field for Sunday's game in Rio de Janeiro, as top wide receiver Zay Flowers and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike are both officially active.

Flowers missed last week's game with a hamstring injury but returned to practice as a limited participant this week.

There has been much hubbub about the condition of the turf at Maracanã Stadium, and Head Coach Jesse Minter said he would consider all factors when making a determination on Flowers' status.

Getting Flowers back is huge. The Ravens' offense scored four touchdowns on its first five drives of the season with Flowers before he went back on the shelf with a hamstring tweak. Baltimore scored three touchdowns on 16 drives since.

As big as Flowers' return is for the offense, Madubuike's is perhaps just as important for the defense. He has been sidelined for a full season with a neck injury and should dramatically strengthen Baltimore's defensive front alongside Travis Jones and Calais Campbell.

Madubuike led the NFL with 13 sacks in 2023, establishing himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the league.

The Ravens' inactives against the Cowboys are as follows:

  • WR Elijah Sarratt
  • FS K'Von Wallace
  • ILB Carl Jones
  • OT Ronnie Stanley
  • DT Aeneas Peebles
  • QB Joe Fagnano (3rd QB)

Stanley is the Ravens' only injury scratch, as the veteran left tackle was unable to practice this week due to a toe injury. He started last week's game despite the injury but was forced to the sideline in the fourth quarter.

His absence means second-year offensive tackle Carson Vinson will make his first career start. Minter said Vinson was one of the Ravens' most improved players this offseason.

Inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan will also make his 2026 debut after suffering a season-ending knee injury last season.

Trenton Simpson has gotten off to a hot start this season and is expected to continue to start and play the majority of the snaps at inside linebacker, but the Ravens now have a surplus of strength up the middle of their defense.

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