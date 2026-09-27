Zay Flowers, Nnamdi Madubuike Playing vs. Cowboys in Brazil

The Ravens got some key pieces back on the field for Sunday's game in Rio de Janeiro, as top wide receiver Zay Flowers and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike are both officially active.

Flowers missed last week's game with a hamstring injury but returned to practice as a limited participant this week.

There has been much hubbub about the condition of the turf at Maracanã Stadium, and Head Coach Jesse Minter said he would consider all factors when making a determination on Flowers' status.

Getting Flowers back is huge. The Ravens' offense scored four touchdowns on its first five drives of the season with Flowers before he went back on the shelf with a hamstring tweak. Baltimore scored three touchdowns on 16 drives since.

As big as Flowers' return is for the offense, Madubuike's is perhaps just as important for the defense. He has been sidelined for a full season with a neck injury and should dramatically strengthen Baltimore's defensive front alongside Travis Jones and Calais Campbell.

Madubuike led the NFL with 13 sacks in 2023, establishing himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the league.