Ravens Eye View: Zay Flowers Causes Havoc, Inside Linebackers Dominate in Week 1

Sep 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

091223vision
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith

Here's a look at the film from the Ravens' 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 1:

Baltimore's inside linebacker duo of Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen dominated.

Their ability as blitzers is superb, and they feed off one another.

Smith finished with 16 tackles, a sack, and a fourth-down stop. Queen had 11 tackles, a sack, and a pass deflection. It's the first time in franchise history that two players recorded 10 tackles and a sack in the same game.

One of the most fun parts of the game was watching rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers. It's going to be a lot of fun to watch him all year long.

Looking back on the film, it's easy to see the path of destruction that Flowers leaves when he gets the ball in his hands in space.

It's unknown how much of Todd Monken's new scheme he wanted to show in Week 1 with a huge divisional game against the Cincinnati Bengals on deck, but there were some interesting wrinkles.

Baltimore's running game never really got going, as the Ravens churned out 110 yards on 32 carries (3.4 per rush). Edwards got loose on the one 13-yarder above, but otherwise, the Ravens didn't find many big gains outside of some Lamar Jackson scrambles, even when seeing lighter boxes.

Still, the Ravens did have some successful running plays near the goal line, which is a big deal considering their struggles in the red zone a year ago. A familiar face, fullback Patrick Ricard, proved crucial in that regard.

Part of the Ravens' offensive troubles against the Texans came against the blitz. That shouldn't be put squarely on Jackson. Protection issues were part of the problem. The Ravens will need more quick answers for Jackson against Cover-0.

Baltimore's offense played better in the second half, and Jackson made his best throw of the day on a 29-yarder to Odell Beckham Jr., who showed his wheels.

With Marlon Humphrey (foot) still sidelined, the Ravens turned to Brandon Stephens as a starting cornerback opposite Ronald Darby. Ar'Darius Washington also made a strong debut as the Ravens' nickel cornerback.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Ravens Have a 'Special Player' in Zay Flowers

Odell Beckham Jr. showed his value by making clutch catches. Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward is likely headed to injured reserve and would miss the Week 5 meeting with the Ravens.
news

Ravens Not Likely to Shop for Running Back

Reducing penalties will be a goal for Week 2. Designed runs for Lamar Jackson will remain a weapon in the Ravens' arsenal. Ronald Darby carried a heavy workload and played well in Week 1.
news

Injury Updates on Marcus Williams, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum

In addition to J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens could be without three other key players when they go to Cincinnati in Week 2.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Look to Regroup After Bad Loss, Face Ravens Next 

Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin is reportedly out for the year. Diontae Johnson, Cam Heyward and Pat Freiermuth all left Steelers' defeat with injuries.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. 'Feels the Love' in Ravens Debut 

From his pregame dance to his over-the-shoulder catch, Odell Beckham Jr. relished the special moments of his Ravens debut. 
news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Texans

Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers played the vast majority of snaps. Fullback Patrick Ricard still played 44% of the snaps. Brandon Stephens played every snap.
news

What the Texans Said After Ravens' Win

The Texans talked about Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' new-look offense.
news

Late for Work: Fallout From J.K. Dobbins' Season-Ending Injury

It was an uneven performance for the new offense. Zay Flowers hit the ground running. Concerns over the pass rush were quelled. Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen show why they are arguably the NFL's best inside linebacker duo.
news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Week 1 Win

The deluge of injuries mar Ravens' Week 1 win. Zay Flowers is here, and he is glorious. We should have expected some growing pains for the offense.
news

Zay Flowers, Ravens Not Surprised By Rookie's Sparkling Debut

With nine catches for 78 yards, rookie Zay Flowers was Baltimore's leading receiver in his regular season debut.
news

Marcus Williams, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum to Undergo MRIs on Injuries

Marcus Williams is reportedly feared to have torn his pec in the season-opener.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising