10 Biggest Offseason Questions for Ravens

How do the Ravens upgrade at wide receiver?

The wide receiver corps was the biggest weakness in the 2022 offense, and Baltimore will surely look to upgrade it this offseason. Rashod Bateman's season-ending foot injury was a major reason for the struggles. He's expected to be back next season, but the Ravens have seen that players coming back from such injuries need time to get back to full speed. Devin Duvernay is also coming off a season-ending foot injury.

The Ravens need more depth and top-end talent, but how do they get it? They would have a tough time fitting the salary of a top unrestricted free agent under their cap. What mid-level options (or cap casualties) will be available, and would adding one (or two) be enough to significantly upgrade the unit? The draft will yet again have plenty of options, but they've spent first-round picks on wide receivers in two of the past four years. Do they do it again at the expense of other needs?

How does the Ravens offense change?

The Ravens' innovative, run-heavy scheme ushered in by Greg Roman has led them to much success, but the passing game has lagged behind and struggled when Jackson has been injured. Baltimore's old-school philosophy is counter to the rest of the NFL, and the Ravens will need to decide whether to continue down that path or shift gears.

A major part of that decision centers around Jackson, who is the best running quarterback of all-time. If Jackson is going to stay long-term and take the next step in his evolution, do the Ravens need to rebuild the offense to have him throw more and run less? If so, Baltimore may need major investments in receiving weapons.

On the flip side, does Baltimore stick with its offensive vision based on the current roster construction? Running back J.K. Dobbins is pining for a bigger role, and he'll be ready for it one year healthier from his major knee injury. The Ravens have a strong offensive line projected to remain largely intact. It's hard to imagine Baltimore straying too far away from its identity as a physical team on both sides of the ball. A strong defense and powerful run game can take a team far. Balance is always the goal, and determining offensive vision and scheme is part of the process.

How do the Ravens clear salary-cap space?

The Ravens are projected to have just more than $40 million in salary-cap space, per Spotrac, but much (or all) of that could disappear if Jackson signs a franchise tag tender. That means they may need to part ways with some respected veterans or work out lowered salary-cap hits.

Chuck Clark is a highly respected member of the Ravens secondary and was once again a key piece of Baltimore's secondary. However, with a salary-cap hit of about $6.3 million next year, the veteran safety said he enters this offseason uncertain about his future in Baltimore.

Clark held off first-round pick Kyle Hamilton for the starting safety job next to Marcus Williams, but the rookie came on strong and finished with a stellar playoff game in Cincinnati. Hamilton proved he's going to have a major role in this defense for a long time. The question is at what position. He flourished once the Ravens put him in more of a slot cornerback role. Is that valuable enough and such a good fit that he stays, or does he move into the more traditional safety spot manned by Clark?

Running back Gus Edwards is slated for a salary-cap hit of $5.6 million, per OvertheCap.com. Do the Ravens make Dobbins their clear No. 1 back moving forward?