Chuck Clark Uncertain of His Future With Ravens

Chuck Clark packed his belongings Monday, not sure if he had played his final game with the Ravens.

"Honestly, I don't know what's going to happen, so we'll figure (that) out in talks the next couple of weeks," Clark said.

Clark still has one year remaining on his contract, but he knows that doesn't guarantee him a place on Baltimore's roster. The Ravens made major changes at safety last offseason signing Marcus Williams in free agency and drafting Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick. After the Ravens drafted Hamilton, Clark asked to be traded, figuring that his days as a starter in Baltimore were over.

However, Clark wasn't traded and kept his starting job with a strong training camp. He followed that with one of his best seasons in 2022 with a career-high 101 tackles while playing every snap on defense. He also continued his exemplary work in the community and was named the Ravens Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Clark is highly respected by coaches and teammates for his work ethic, toughness, leadership and knowledge of the defense. Whether he returns to the Ravens or not, the 2022 season was another impressive addition to Clark's resume.

"Honestly, I proved to myself that I know I'm still a baller – unshaken, unphased," Clark said. "At the end of the day, I've been balling.